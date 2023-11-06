Amazon’s early Black Friday sale offers a 50% discount on JBL earbuds

Amazon is dropping an early Black Friday deal that’s sure to strike a chord. The online retail behemoth is slashing the price of select JBL earbuds by an impressive 50%. Yup, 50% off!

The JBL Tune 130NC and Tune 230NC earbuds are taking center stage, now up for grabs at a mere $50 each.

But don’t dilly-dally, as there’s no expiration date for this deal. It could vanish faster than your guilty-pleasure song when someone else gets the aux cord.

Early Black Friday: JBL Tune 130 and T230 Earbuds 50% OFF Amazon's Early Black Friday sale offers a substantial 50% discount on the JBL Tune 130NC and 230NC earbuds. This deal presents an opportunity to acquire quality audio gear at a significantly reduced price.

These JBL earbuds aren’t just affordable; they’re also feature-rich. The Tune 230NC, available in blue or black, boasts an AirPods-esque design.

They promise up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge, and with the case providing an additional 30 hours, you’re looking at around 40 hours of musical bliss before needing a power boost.

Plus, they’re sweat-proof, water-resistant, and come equipped with active noise canceling. At this price point, it feels like hitting the jackpot in the audio lottery.

If you prefer a more compact, stemless design, the Tune 130NC could be your perfect match. They offer a similar battery life to the 230NC and come in black, white, and blue.

Whether you’re a sound connoisseur or simply a savvy shopper, this might be the ideal time to level up your audio gear.

But remember, good deals don’t hang around forever. So, if this has piqued your interest, you might want to dash over to Amazon before these earbuds fly off the virtual shelves.

JBL Tune 130NC TWS In-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones 4.5 $99.95 $49.95 Compact and stemless, the JBL Tune 130NC earbuds offer an impressive battery life of around 40 hours. Available in black, white, and blue, these earbuds combine affordability with a rich feature set. What We Like: Compact Design: The JBL Tune 130NC earbuds feature a compact, stemless design that's both stylish and functional.

Impressive Battery Life: Offering around 40 hours of playback time, these earbuds minimize the need for frequent charging.

Color Options: Available in black, white, and blue, there's a color to suit every style.

Impressive Battery Life: Offering around 40 hours of playback time, these earbuds minimize the need for frequent charging.

Color Options: Available in black, white, and blue, there's a color to suit every style.

Limited-Time Discount: With a 50% price cut in Amazon's early Black Friday sale, now is the perfect time to invest in these quality earbuds. JBL Tune 230NC TWS Noise Cancelling Headphones 4.5 $99.95 $49.95 The JBL Tune 230NC earbuds, available in blue or black, sport an AirPods-like design. They promise up to 40 hours of playback time and come equipped with active noise canceling, striking a balance between cost and quality. What We Like: Significant Savings: With a 50% discount, these earbuds offer a high-quality audio experience at an affordable price.

Long Battery Life: Both models provide up to 40 hours of playback time, minimizing the need for frequent charging.

Versatile Design: Whether you prefer the compact, stemless design of the 130NC or the AirPods-like style of the 230NC, there's an option to suit your preference.

Versatile Design: Whether you prefer the compact, stemless design of the 130NC or the AirPods-like style of the 230NC, there's an option to suit your preference.

Limited-Time Offer: This substantial discount is part of Amazon's early Black Friday sale, and there's no set expiration date, so it's best to act quickly.

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

