Android 16 may alert you about time zone changes

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google launched the first beta of Android 16 last month, and early testers have already uncovered several notable improvements.

Among the key enhancements are better support for hearing aids and upgraded keyboard shortcuts, making the operating system more accessible and efficient.

However, a newly discovered feature related to time zone notifications has now surfaced, potentially launching later this summer.

Android 16 will notify you about time zone changes

In a report for Android Authority, well-known Android expert Mishaal Rahman detailed a finding in the Android 16 Beta 1 code. which hints at a new notification and settings toggle designed to improve how Android handles time zone changes.

Android already adjusts time zones automatically when users travel, but this new feature aims to provide more clarity by notifying users explicitly when their time zone has changed.

Rahman identified specific strings in the beta code that reference a “Your time zone changed” notification.

The notification’s text would display the updated time zone, stating something like “You’re now in xyz”, providing immediate context about the user’s location.

Image: Android Authority/KnowTechie

Beyond the notification, Rahman managed to manually activate a hidden toggle for this feature under Settings > System > Date & time.

Although he successfully enabled the toggle within Android 16 Beta 1, he was unable to trigger the notification itself, suggesting that the feature is still under development.

Its presence in the beta, however, strongly indicates that Google is at least considering adding it to the final release of Android 16.

While this new time zone notification might not be essential for everyone, it could prove useful for frequent travelers, business professionals, or anyone who regularly switches between time zones.

Even though smartphones already adjust the time zone automatically, this added notification provides a clear, real-time confirmation, reducing confusion and ensuring accuracy.

Despite its discovery in Beta 1, there’s no certainty that this feature will be included in the final Android 16 release.

Regardless, this addition—if it makes it to the final version—could be a welcome upgrade for Android users navigating different time zones.

What are your thoughts on this Android 16 feature? Do you look forward to using it? Tell us below in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news