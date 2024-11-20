Google rolls out first Android 16 Developer Preview for Pixel devices

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google has released the first Android 16 Developer Preview (DP1) for supported Pixel devices for the first testers. It introduces a few notable changes, although it’s still in its early stages.

The update is rolling out for Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, Pixel 8 series, Pixel 9 series, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet.

What does the Android 16 offer?

The first Developer Preview of Android 16 brings a set of new APIs for the photo picker, which is the interface used when selecting photos or videos to upload to an app.

It improves this feature by allowing developers more customization options for how the photo picker appears, while still maintaining the security and privacy features seen in earlier Android versions.

Another key update in DP1 is the improvement of Health Connect. This feature will now support the reading and writing of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) in the Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) standard.

However, due to the sensitive nature of health data, access to this feature is restricted, and developers must apply for early access.

Android 16 also includes an update to Google’s Privacy Sandbox, which was initially designed to address issues with third-party tracking systems and cookies.

While this system is still evolving, the preview suggests that users might not notice many changes just yet.

When will Google release the Android 16 update?

Image: Google

Google aims to complete the Developer Preview phase by the end of 2024, with the first public beta expected in January 2025. The stable version of Android 16 could launch as early as May 2025.

The release of Android 16 is also speculated to go along with the launch of the Pixel 10 series, which could debut earlier than expected, possibly in late 2025.

Additionally, Google plans to release a minor Android SDK update for Q4 2025, which will likely be a smaller update with no major compatibility changes.

However, the company has not yet confirmed whether it will be branded as Android 16.1 or another patch.

