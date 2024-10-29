Leak details AI-powered camera upgrades for the Pixel 10 and 11

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google could bring some serious AI-powered camera features with the future Pixel lineups.

A new leak suggests that the Pixel 10 series would feature AI video editing tools through video generative ML and photo editing tools like Speak-to-Tweak and Sketch-to-image.

Moreover, the Pixel 11 could offer up to 100x zoom for photos and video through machine learning.

A separate leak also suggests Google could switch to an under-display infrared camera with the Pixel 11 series for better-secured face unlock.

Google Pixel 10 will bring AI-powered camera improvements

Image: Google

As per Android Authority’s Kamila Wojciechowska, we can expect new AI-powered camera features with the Pixel 10 and Pixel 11 series.

The post suggests the Tensor G5’s TPU will enable a Video Generative ML feature that allows “Post-capture Generative AI-based Intuitive Video Editing for the Photos app.”

This feature will make video editing easier for Google Photos using AI tools.

Other key features include “Speak-to-Tweak,” allowing you to edit images via voice commands.

Additionally, “Sketch-to-Image” will allow you to generate images from sketches, and Pixel 10’s hardware may be capable of running Stable Diffusion models locally for faster AI-driven image generation.

Moreover, the Pixel 10 will feature 4K HDR video recording at 60fps across all lenses, an upgrade from previous models capped at 4K 30fps.

Google Pixel 11 to support 100x zoom and in-display infrared camera

Image: Google/KnowTechie

Besides this, the post also reveals that Pixel 11 will get an AI-powered zoom feature that will rival the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Space Zoom feature.

The Pixel 11’s Tensor G6 chip (expected in 2026) aims to support up to 100x zoom for photos and videos and enable “Cinematic Blur” video recording in 4K 30fps with better power efficiency.

The Pixel 11 may also debut “Ultra Low Light Video,” which processes low-light footage directly on-device for reduced delay, possibly requiring updated camera sensors.

In a separate post, Kamila also says the Pixel 11 will get an under-display infrared camera for a more secure face unlock.

Leaked documents suggest that Google’s upcoming Tensor G6 chip, set for release with the Pixel 11, could support an under-display IR camera.

This potential feature would allow low-power processing of IR camera data using a “lite” front-end design on the chip.

However, no further details confirm that the Pixel 11 will include IR cameras, as the feature is still under consideration and could be scrapped for cost or technical reasons.

With the Pixel 11’s release still nearly two years away, news about IR cameras remains uncertain.

What do you think about more computational photography for Pixel phones? Would you rather have a phone that gives you more of a raw sensor output? We would live to hear your thoughts in the comments below, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

