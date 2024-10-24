Tensor G5 for Pixel 10, Tensor G6 for Pixel 11 detailed in new leak

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The dust is just setting on the Pixel 9 series, and we’re already hearing about future Googe smartphones.

The leaks about the Google Pixel chip roadmap surfaced online, detailing two generations of future Tensor SoCs, the Tensor G5 for Pixel 10 and G6 for Pixel 11 lineups.

While the leak didn’t reveal much about the Tensor G6 that will power the Pixel 11 series, it details the Tensor G5 chip for the next-gen Pixel lineup. These chips will be fabricated on TSMC’s 3nm node.

Google Pixel 10 and 11 series will reportedly bring promising upgrades

Folks over at Android Authority shared the details about the Tensor G5 SoC(codename Laguna) based on a leaked document from Google’s “gChips” division.

As per the report, Google will switch to TSMC’s 3nm N3E node but stick with an 8-core CPU with a 1+ 5 + 2 layout instead of G4’s 1 + 3 + 4 config.

It will also continue to use the Arm Cortex-X4 that we get with the G4 chip. While the five-performance Cortex-A725 is upgraded from A720, the two Cortex-A520 will remain unchanged.

For the GPU, Tensor G5 will also get an upgrade, going from Arm Mali to a custom one made by Imagination Technologies.

This new GPU will support GPU virtualization and ray tracing for improved graphics.

It’s the same GPU maker that used to create GPUs for Apple before it switched to in-house components.

Moreover, the report also suggests a 14 percent performance improvement for the TPU.

While all these suggest improvements over the current-gen Tensor chip, the SoC will still be way behind the newly launched Qualomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite and MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 SoCs.

Google will also use a 3nm process with the Tensor G6 SoC (codename Malibu) instead of the previously rumored 2 nm node.

Besides this, not much is known about the Tensor G6 SoC yet, but stay tuned.

What do you think about this big Tensor leak? Does it give you hope that Google’s chips could finally catch up with the competition? We would love to know your thoughts below in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

