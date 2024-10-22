Google Pixel 11 chip codenames confirmed in super-early leak

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google launched its drastically redesigned Pixel 9 series just a few months ago, and fans have really appreciated the new industrial look.

The new Pixels offer the semi-custom Tensor G4 chipset, more or less suggesting that the Search Engine company is planning some jaw-dropping upgrades for the Tensor G5, which will be featured on next year’s Google Pixel 10 series.

The latest leak from Android Authority contributor and Android expert Mishaal Rahman, through his X/Twitter post, reveals the codenames for the Tensor G5 and the Tensor G6 chipsets.

TSMC will develop both Google Pixel 10 and Pixel 11’s Tensor chips

Image: Mishaal Rahman on X/Twitter

Mishaal Rahman discovered the codenames for Google’s Tensor G5 and Tensor G6 processors in the updated Android Open Source Project (AOSP) code: Laguna and Malibu.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much to go on, but the Laguna name has appeared before in previous tensor G5 leaks.

This chip, which TSMC will manufacture, is expected to be a major landmark for Pixel phones.

Yes, Google is switching from Samsung Foundry to TSMC for its next tensor chip, likely due to a superior manufacturing process.

Apparently, issues started manufacturing on the first couple of Samsung-made Tensor chips and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, such as thermal and throttling.

So, Google is making the switch to improve quality, improve performance, and reduce heating issues.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 11 is set to feature the Tensor G6 chipset, which has the codename Malibu. However, this isn’t the first time we have heard of the Pixel 11’s processor.

Last month, Business Korea reported that Google was working with TSMC to develop the Tensor G6 chip, which the company will develop using a 2nm fabrication process.

What do you think about this Pixel 11 leak? Do you think it’s a little too early, or did this get you excited? Share your thoughts in the comments, down below, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

