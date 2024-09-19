Google Pixel 10 series leaked codenames confirm four models

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google launched its newest Pixel 9 series phones in August, and customers only recently started receiving them. The result is mostly rave reviews that appreciate the latest design, but there are some issues like camera tilt, broken notifications, etc.

The design of the new Pixels isn’t the only thing that has changed this year. Google has also revamped the lineup with new additions, resulting in four phones in the Pixel 9 series instead of two.

However, today’s leak concerns next year’s Pixels, the Google Pixel 10 series. This is possibly the earliest Pixel leak we have ever reported, courtesy of Android Headlines, which reveals the codenames for all the Pixel 10 devices.

The codenames for all Google Pixel 10 series phones are here

Image: KnowTechie

According to the outlet’s source, the Google Pixel 10 is being developed with the codename “Frankel.”

While Google’s latest change to the Pixel lineup, splitting the Pro model into two, was considered a one-off change, the new report contradicts that speculation.

The outlet suggests we are going to see a repeat of this year’s lineup, as Google is also developing Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL with the codenames “Blazer” and “Mustang,” respectively.

Of course, a new book-style folding phone, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold with the codename “Rango,” is in the works.

If you are unaware, Frankel, Mustang, and Blazer are horse breed names, and Google is into a horse theme this year for some reason. However, Rango isn’t a horse breed.

While we know little about the Google Pixel 10 series, the success of the Google Pixel 9 series has already raised expectations for the next series.

Also, rumors have it that Google is switching its chip production partner from Samsung to TSMC for the fabrication of the Tensor G5 chip, which could result in the first Tensor chip built on a 3nm process.

That said, before we even get to the Google Pixel 10 series, we are looking forward to the next Pixel launch, the Google Pixel 9a, slated for next spring and is rumored to be developed with the codename “tegu.”

What do you think about four models for the Pixel 10 lineup? Do you think it’s a good strategy, or would you want a more streamlined series? Talk to us in the comments below, and feel free to reach us on Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news