Google Pixel 9a could get a nerfed Tensor G4 chip and older modem

Fans are just getting their hands on the Google Pixel 9 series, but some interesting leaks have already surfaced about the budget Pixel 9, the Google Pixel 9a.

Android Authority’s Kamila Wojciechowska has reported that the Google Pixel 9a will come with the Tensor G4, which we have already seen on the Pixel 9 series. However, the 9a’s version will be slightly different.

In addition, Wojciechowska also reported that Google is switching back to its older modem for the Pixel 9a.

Is Google cutting corners to keep the Pixel 9a affordable?

Image: Mystery Lupin on X/KnowTechie

According to the latest report from Android Authority, the Google Pixel 9a has an internal codename – “tegu.”

As expected, the device will sport the Tensor G4, but it will be a different version than the one we have seen on the flagship Google Pixel 9 series.

While the silicon inside the chip will be identical, the packaging will be different, and the packaging of an SoC can affect the chip.

The flagship series’s Tensor G4 uses FOPLP (Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging), and the Pixel 9a’s Tensor G4 will use IPoP (Integrated Package on Package).

According to the report, the IPoP is thicker and hotter than FOPLP but also cheaper. So, in practice, the Pixel 9a wouldn’t get much of a performance upgrade over last year’s model.

Additionally, Wojciechowska states that Google won’t use the upgraded Exynos 5400 modem, which is used on the flagship Pixel 9 series, on the 9a. This newer modem had enabled the new Pixel 9 series phones to have features like Satellite SOS and support for 5G 3GPP Rel. 17.

Google will apparently switch back to the Exynos 5300 modem, which is disappointing. However, Google is making all these changes to keep the Pixel A series affordable without sacrificing too much.

Pixel 9a

Source: some random post on Facebook pic.twitter.com/y8jwaQM6Z8 — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 ずっと真夜中でいいのに (@VNchocoTaco) August 26, 2024

Google is also apparently changing the design of the Pixel 9a, which is quite different from the older models. However, we are on the fence with that leak, especially because of design overhaul the Pixel 9 series got, which should trickle down to the budget versions.

Either way, the budget Pixel 9a is expected to hit the shelves in Q2 2025. The leaks have only started coming in; within a few months, we will get a clearer picture of it.

Do you think it’s okay for Google to cut corners on its chipsets on the budget Pixel phones? Or would you rather Google keep the exact same chip as the flagship series? Let’s discuss in the comments below, on our Twitter, or Facebook.

