Google Pixel 9 Pro XL users face camera, wireless charging issues

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Smartphone launches rarely go perfectly, and sometimes things go wrong. This time, it seems to have happened to Google.

Google launched the Pixel 9 family on August 13, with the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL recently starting to hit the shelves. While most Pixel 9 Pro XL users are impressed with its design and performance, some are less impressed due to issues like camera tilt and wireless charging.

Google Pixel 9 XL camera tilt issue

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL users have started reporting camera tilt issues. The owners have taken to Reddit to talk about the problem, and according to one user, they noticed a “disturbing tilt” while recording a video with the telephoto lens.

The Reddit user noticed the issue while switching from 2x zoom to 5x zoom, and the user even posted the video, which looked quite disturbing.

Meanwhile, another Reddit user claimed to have faced the same issue with the ultrawide lens, and another alleged to have faced the same with both telephoto and ultrawide.

Lastly, another user claims that they have faced the same issue but not every time.

We are still unsure how widespread the issue is, but two things are clear: a number of Pixel 9 Pro XL owners are claiming to have the same issue, so it’s not an insulated incident, and none of the reports claim to have any issues with the 9 Pro XL’s primary camera.

Either way, Google has yet to comment on the issue, and we will update you once the company makes any comments.

Let’s move to Pixel 9 Pro XL’s wireless charging issue

Image: Mystery Lupin on X/KnowTechie

Besides the camera tilt issue, a separate band of users are also having bad luck with their Pixel 9 Pro XL, but with a different issue.

Tech Issues Today reports that multiple users have reported issues with wireless charging on the Pixel Phone help forums.

One user reports that their Pixel 9 Pro XL is showing odd behaviors when wirelessly charging using a MagSafe puck with a Mous MagSafe case.

Most of the reports are similar, claiming Pixel 9 Pro XL’s erratic behavior from overheating to charging failure.

Image: Mystery Lupin on X/KnowTechie

Another user chimed into the situation, listing five wireless chargers that failed to produce consistent results.

Of course, in this situation, contacting Pixel support is your best option, and the outlet even spotted a user receiving confirmation from Google that the device’s odd wireless charging issues are being worked on.

Also, some users have reported facing the same issue with the smaller Pixel 9 Pro. While the number of reports is lower, the issue does exist.

Looking back, the Google Pixel 6 Pro had the same issue during its time.

While Google has assured users through the comment that it is working on fixing the issue, there’s no telling how long it will take.

A fix will likely arrive through a software patch, perhaps in September, but fingers crossed.

Would you consider getting one of the new Pixel phones while these issues persist? Let us know below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news