Google Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case could arrive in 2025

Google is actively working on the Pixel Tablet 2, aiming to improve both hardware and software for better productivity. It will come with an official keyboard cover.

This new accessory will be attachable to the tablet via pogo pins on the rear, and it will fold to support the tablet in a propped-up position.

Though the tablet is still several months from launch, some key details have emerged, shedding light on what we can expect.

What can you expect from the Google Pixel Tablet 2?

According to a new report from Android Authority, the Google Pixel Tablet 2 could offer many upgrades over its predecessor.

The Pixel Tablet 2 will feature upgraded cameras compared to its predecessor, which had an 8MP front and rear cameras.

While specifics remain unknown, we can expect improvements in image processing and new features.

Powered by either the Tensor G4 or the upcoming Tensor G5, the new system-on-chip will represent a significant leap from the Tensor G2 in the first-generation tablet.

It will likely improve performance and introduce productivity-oriented features like display output support.

Moreover, this upcoming tablet will offer 7 years of software support. The Pixel Tablet 2 could offer better productivity features, such as support for desktop-style windowing, touchpad gestures, and stylus input.

Depending on its launch date, the tablet could ship with Android 15 or Android 16, which would offer even more software features.

Google will also offer an official keyboard cover that attaches via pogo pins and folds to double as a stand.

The report mentions that the keyboard cover was planned for the first-generation Pixel Tablet but was scrapped due to quality concerns and Android’s earlier limitations for stylus and keyboard input.

Design-wise, the overall design will remain similar to the first-generation Pixel Tablet, with minor tweaks such as repositioned components and slightly smaller top and bottom bezels.

The report suggests that the Pixel Tablet 2 will launch in 2025, but it didn’t reveal any price or accessory availability details.

Additionally, it also recently highlighted that the Pixel Tablet 3 could debut in 2027 with a cost-optimized Tensor G6 chip.

