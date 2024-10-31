Google Pixel Tablet 3 leak reveals massive productivity upgrades

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

A new leak details what to expect from the Google Pixel Tablet 3, scheduled for 2027.

Android Authority’s Kamila Wojciechowska shared the news after thoroughly examining some leaked documents from Google’s gChips division.

The report says the next Pixel Tablet may include a second USB-C connector with DisplayPort output to drive external screens.

Moreover, Google’s 2027 tablet will reportedly include pogo connectors for its magnetic speaker dock.

This USB-C port, equipped with a USB 3.2 controller, will enable DisplayPort output for connection to external displays, supporting daisy-chaining to drive multiple screens.

This upgrade aligns with Google’s ambition to make the Pixel Tablet 3 a versatile productivity device by enhancing Android’s desktop mode capabilities.

Image: Google

The 2027 Pixel Tablet will still use USB 2.0-powered pogo pins to connect to the speaker dock, suggesting Google’s commitment to maintaining this accessory.

The addition of a second USB-C port mirrors Apple’s approach with the iPad, which also connects to external displays and the Magic Keyboard via the Smart Connector.

Comparing the first-gen Pixel tablet with the leaked details of the latest one coming next year, Google is improving the Pixel Tablet’s functionality through various Android updates.

It has plans for a desktop windowing mode that could support a rumored keyboard accessory.

It seems like Google wants to take on its rivals, the Samsung Galaxy Tab series and Apple’s iPad lineup with the next-gen Pixel tablet.

However, the Pixel Tablet 3 remains in the early stages of development, meaning Google’s plan for the device could change significantly before the final release.

