Pixel Tablet now available for $449, a record-breaking $150 off

Are you ready for it? We can’t help but get excited over the fact that Google’s Pixel Tablet has just become cheaper than it has ever been.

So, if you’re like us, always looking for great discounts for fantastic tech, you’ll be in the same hurry to add this one to your cart right now.

Usually, the Google Pixel Tablet is available for $599, but you can get it for a record $150 off right now, bringing the price down to $449. This is the first time the tablet has been available for this price, and it’s not something you should be missing out on.

Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock - 256 GB $599.00 $449.00 You can get one of our favorite Android tablets for a brand new best price, enjoying a large screen on the go or at home. When docked, the Pixel Tablet doubles as a smart display, expanding the device's usefulness. What We Like: Features a "clean" Android version.

Speaker Dock delivers great sound.

Since it has multiple uses, you get more value for your money.

One of the coolest things about the Pixel Tablet is that it’s more than a device you can take with you on vacation to keep the kids busy on the car ride. That’s because when you’re at home, the Pixel Tablet doubles as a smart display in functionality similar to Amazon’s Echo Show 10.

Featuring a Speaker Dock, you can hook up the tablet and get yourself an upgraded version of the Nest Hub. In this way, you can control all your smart devices at home instead of stashing the tablet in a drawer until you need it again.

This 10.9-inch tablet features a powerful Google Tensor G2 CPU, easily supporting any app you want. If you’re worried about storage space, you shouldn’t be because you have 256GB available.

To everyone’s delight, only the 256GB version is on sale right now, making it cheaper to buy the larger storage version. So don’t miss out on the chance to get this really cool Pixel tablet for the best price it’s ever had.

