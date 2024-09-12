Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series could launch sooner than expected

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series is leaking nonstop, and the latest report states that the wait is nearly over. Following yesterday’s render and comprehensive specs leak, a new report has appeared in the wild, shedding light on a probable launch date and potential pricing.

WinFuture reports that Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy Tab S10 series on September 26. Previous rumors suggested an October launch, but if this report is accurate, the Korean company’s Android tablets will be coming even earlier.

The outlet also states that the new tablets will be available on the European market shortly after their launch but doesn’t specify a date. Samsung usually launches its flagship tablets globally. Hence, the US consumer can expect a simultaneous launch.

Samsung might keep the same price tag for the Galaxy Tab S10 series

Image: Android Headlines

Besides the launch date, its pricing was the biggest thorn in the Galaxy Tab S10 series leaks. While most expected the pricing to remain the same, others expected a bump.

WinFuture reports that the base model of the Galaxy Tab S10, the Plus variant, will cost €1,119 and feature Wi-Fi, 12GB RAM, and 256GB of storage. If you want the 5G variant, the price might just jump to €1,269 for the same RAM and storage configuration.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra’s entry-level model with Wi-Fi, 12GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage could cost €1,339. The premium version with 5G, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage could cost €1,909.

The European price for both base variants aligns with that of their predecessors, the Galaxy Tab S9 counterparts. So, it is safe to assume that Samsung will follow a similar strategy to US pricing.

If so, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus could start at $999, while the Ultra would begin at $1,199 for the Wi-Fi-only models.

Beyond the Galaxy Tab S10 pricing

Image: Android Headlines

Besides the pricing, the Galaxy Tab S10 series is expected to sport a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus processor, a significant shift from its usual Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. Otherwise, Samsung is also rumored to add new “anti-reflection” display panels, the only two notable updates coming to this year’s models.

Are you planning on buying a Galaxy Tab S10 series tablet? Or would you rather get a different Android tablet, or an iPad? Shoot us your thoughts on our Twitter or Facebook, or in the comments down below.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news