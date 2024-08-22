New leak gives first look at Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung is done with its major releases this year, drawing the line with July’s launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, one key product is still missing from this year’s lineup: the new Galaxy Tab.

Samsung’s next tablet, the Galaxy Tab S10 series, has already been subjected to multiple leaks. One of the major changes coming this year is that Samsung will eliminate the 11-inch base model.

While this is all just based on rumors, the latest leak from AndroidHeadlines provides a peek at the new marketing materials for the Galaxy Tab S10 series. It reiterates that pre-established speculation as the base model Galaxy Tab S10 is conveniently missing from the images.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series: keeping the same design

Image: AndroidHeadlines

Based on the leaked marketing materials, Samsung is clearly focusing solely on the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra models.

The leaked images show the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus model in two colors: white/silver and a darker shade of grey. While the Tab S10 Ultra’s color is not visible, we are pretty sure it will sport the same color as the Plus variant.

The design is the same as last year’s Galaxy Tab S9 series. There might be subtle tweaks and changes under the hood, but we cannot claim to know for sure.

Image: AndroidHeadlines

One of the images shows the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra display with its classic notch and appears to be running the Samsung Notes app.

In addition, the voice note transcription feature is visible, likely emphasizing the Galaxy AI features for the new Galaxy Tabs.

Unfortunately, the leaked materials don’t reveal anything beyond this. While we don’t have a launch date yet, the likely assumption is that it will be in October, possibly alongside the Galaxy S24 FE.

