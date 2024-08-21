Gadgets
Google Pixel Watch 3 can’t be repaired, only replaced, says Google
You can get your damaged Google Pixel Watch 3 replaced under warranty. Otherwise, you can opt for Preferred Care just to be safe.
Google launched the original Pixel Watch back in 2022 with a treasure trove of advanced hardware inside. While the advance made the Pixel Watch a solid contender among its peers, considering it was a first-generation product, one lingering issue that plagued the smartwatch series was its repairability.
Yes, repairability has been a major issue with the Google Pixel Watch since its beginning, and it seems that the issue isn’t going away even with the Pixel Watch 3 series.
After speaking to Android Authority, Google confirmed that the Pixel Watch 3 isn’t repairable, either.
Google still isn’t offering any repair options for its Google Pixel Watch
As usual, Google wasn’t forthcoming about the Pixel Watch’s repair issues, which became apparent after the launch.
Your damaged Pixel Watch unit will simply be replaced, given that it is still under warranty. There will be no screen replacement, battery swap, or anything else.
Unfortunately, the same issue persisted with the Pixel Watch 2 a year later, even though Google moved around the internals a bit.
On a positive note, Google introduced an insurance program.
Regarding the Google Pixel Watch 3, a Google representative told Android Authority that it is “replacement-only” and revealed the steps to take if your Google smartwatch is damaged.
If your device is damaged, you can contact the Google Pixel Watch Customer Support Team to check your replacement options.
Conversely, Google continues offering “Preferred Care,” available only in the US, for both Pixel Watch 3 variants.
It is an insurance program that ensures you get a replacement even if your watch is out of warranty.
Interestingly, there’s a $49 service fee if and when your claim is approved, on top of the $4/month or $89 for two years insurance cost.
Google has launched the Pixel Watch 3 in two sizes for the first time: 41mm and 45mm; shipping begins in early September.
