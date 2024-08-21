Another Samsung Galaxy S24 FE leak points to imminent launch

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Recently, Samsung’s next FE handset, the Galaxy S24 FE, appeared on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards), proving that a launch is imminent. Today’s report reiterates that assumption.

The folks at 91mobiles spotted a Bluetooth SIG filing for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. The filing contains key information, such as the Galaxy S24 FE name and the SM-S721U model number.

Sighting the Galaxy S24 FE on the Bluetooth website only days after spotting it on the Indian regulatory database is a good enough sign that a launch is coming soon. Either way, the device is rumored to launch in October.

Image: Bluetooth SIG

Galaxy S24 FE specs-coming with a few upgrades

Image: AndroidHeadlines

Samsung’s FE handsets carry the “affordable flagship” moniker, and it looks like, this time, it will be the same, with a few changes.

Samsung is reportedly making the Galaxy S24 FE slightly larger than its predecessors. It is rumored to sport a 6.7-inch screen as opposed to the 6.4-inch found on last year’s Galaxy S23 FE.

The handset will be powered by the Exynos 2400 SoC. We aren’t aware of the RAM, but the screen is rumored to get Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection.

Image: AndroidHeadlines

Unfortunately, the camera system will remain the same. This means a 50 MP primary shooter on its back, accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide and an 8MP 3x telephoto lens.

The Galaxy FE line starts at a relatively lower price than Samsung’s mainstream flagships. That said, Samsung may bump the price slightly this year. But take this information with a grain of salt, as there’s no solid proof of that claim.

