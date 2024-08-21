Android AI-powered anti-theft feature is rolling out now: Here’s how to get it

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google is rolling out its AI-powered Theft Detection Lock as part of the upcoming Android 15 update. It’s designed to keep your phone safe from thieves.

Google’s Theft Detection Lock uses AI to identify motion patterns that suggest your phone has been stolen. Imagine someone snatching your phone and sprinting away—the feature detects the sudden jolt and rapid acceleration and immediately locks your screen to keep your data safe.

According to Android journalist Mishaal Rahman, Google is finally rolling it out to users.

Currently, it’s available to select users in Brazil who signed up for Google’s beta program. But don’t worry; it won’t be long before it’s available on Android 10 and above devices. So, keep an eye out for this update on your phone.

More Than Just a Lock

The Theft Detection Lock is just one part of Google’s comprehensive approach to phone security. Here are some other cool features you can look forward to:

Tougher Factory Resets: Makes it harder for thieves to reset your phone and use it. Private Spaces: Hide sensitive apps from prying eyes. Improved Find My Device: Mark your phone as lost and track it easily. Auto Lock After Failed Attempts: Locks the phone after too many failed login attempts. Offline Lock: Your phone can lock itself even if it’s not connected to the internet. Remote Lock: Lock your phone remotely using your number and a quick security challenge.

How to Enable Theft Detection Lock

Ready to secure your phone? Here’s how you can enable the Theft Detection Lock once it’s available:

Update Your Phone: Make sure your device is running Android 15 or later. Go to Security Settings: Navigate to Settings > Security & Privacy. Enable Theft Detection Lock: Find the “Theft Detection Lock” option and toggle it on.

Why You Need This

With phone theft on the rise, these new features are a game-changer. They offer multiple layers of protection, ensuring your personal data stays safe no matter what. Whether it’s the AI-driven motion detection or the ability to lock your phone remotely, Google is making sure you have the tools you need to keep your phone secure.

Google’s AI-powered anti-theft features are a huge leap forward in mobile security. By combining smart motion detection with a suite of other protective measures, Android 15 is set to provide top-notch security for your device.

So, make sure to keep your phone updated and take advantage of these new features as soon as they land on your Android device.

Stay vigilant, stay updated, and keep your data safe with Android’s latest security enhancements.

What do you think about this new Android feature? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news