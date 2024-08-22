Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be slightly larger than S24 Ultra

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 series early in the year, so it’s a safe bet that we are at least half a year away from the Galaxy S25 series’s official launch.

However, that doesn’t mean that leaks will stall. Galaxy S25 leaks have already started coming, although today’s leak focused on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, specifically its dimensions.

The leak comes from Ice Universe on X/Twitter, which details that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could be slightly larger and offer more screen real estate.

Despite being narrower, the Galaxy S25 Ultra may feature more screen real estate

Continue to discuss the details of S25 Ultra

Compared to S24Ultra, the body width has been reduced to 77.6mm, which is the same as the iPhone 16 Pro Max.Thanks to the reduced border, the screen reaching 6.86 inches. pic.twitter.com/fjxy0iRar9 — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 21, 2024

The leak suggests that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could be slightly taller and narrower than the previous “Galaxy Ultra” models.

According to the details shared via the mockup image, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could be 77.6mm wide, which is narrower than the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s 79mm width.

However, what is most interesting is that despite being narrower, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is alleged to deliver more screen real estate.

Although it’s not a major change, the thinner bezels have caused a 0.7mm increase, which is still incredible.

In addition, Samsung is also rumored to tweak the S25 Ultra’s design a bit, which came to light a few days ago, courtesy of the same leaker.

Image: KnowTechie

Apparently, the corners will be more rounded to achieve a better in-hand feel.

While we are currently scarce on the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s details, we assume the display and cameras will be of the highest grade; new sensors and lenses will likely be a part of the new Galaxy Ultra phone.

Interestingly, a leak from last month revealed that the S25 Ultra is expected to be Samsung’s thinnest Ultra phone since the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. In addition, 16GB of RAM is rumored for the S25 Ultra, and Samsung officially mentioned the Exynos 2500 processor for the Galaxy S25 series.

However, we are unsure whether the S25 Ultra will have an Exynos variant in some regions or only a Snapdragon variant like last year’s S24 Ultra.

