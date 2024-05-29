Samsung Galaxy S25 series leaks aren’t new at this point. The leaks regarding the Korean tech giant’s next mainstream Android smartphone series have started coming in the last few months.

To tell the truth, a handful of them arrived even before the Galaxy S24 series launched at the beginning of 2024.

That said, rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s camera setup came to light pretty recently, and now another tipster blurted out a few more details.

However, rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s camera setup surfaced fairly recently, and now another well-known tipster has spilled a few more details.

This latest info comes from the reputable tipster Ice Universe, who shared it via a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

According to the leak, the Galaxy S25 Ultra might sport a quad-camera setup on its rear, with some upgrades.

Now, you might wonder, what’s the deal, considering the Galaxy S24 Ultra already rocks a quad-camera setup?

Well, some recent leaks suggested that Samsung’s upcoming Ultra variant might scale back to just three cameras. However, Ice Universe shot down those rumors earlier, and now, the tipster is back with more intel.

Upgrades only for the ultra-side and 3X sensors on the Galaxy S25 Ultra

Source: Arsene Lupin on X

According to Ice Universe’s post (machine translated), only the ultra-wide and the 3X sensors are getting upgraded. Specifically, the S25 Ultra may pack a 50MP ultra-wide and a 50MP 3X shooter.

The 200MP primary sensor and the 50MP 5x camera will remain the same.

An upgraded 50MP ultra-wide sensor may bring Samsung’s Ultra phone in line with the best camera phones in the world, such as the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

In addition, Samsung could use pixel-binning to get better low-light images.

Meanwhile, the current 10MP 3x sensor is long overdue for an upgrade, as Samsung has been using the same sensor since the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Upgrading to 50MP means better resolution, improved low-light performance with pixel-binning, and more. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is far away from its launch, expected in January 2025.

However, if Ice Universe’s report is accurate, the new camera upgrades would make the S25 Ultra a force to reckon with and a worthy competitor to other “Ultra” and “Pro” smartphones.

That said, some Galaxy Ultra fans may still be disappointed if they were expecting a more powerful 50MP variable telephoto camera capable of shooting at 4X to 7X zoom.

