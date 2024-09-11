Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series leaks with new details and renders

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung’s next Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab S10 series, has been subject to much speculation. While most of us were expecting further upgrades and changes, leaks suggested that the new tablets will only get minimal updates over its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

In addition, Samsung is rumored to ditch the 11-inch base variant this year, so the series will consist of only the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

With that said, Android Headlines has revealed more official-looking renders for both Galaxy Tab S10 models and some additional info on the unreleased flagship Android tablets.

As we have gathered from the previous render leaks, both Galaxy Tab S10 tablets resemble the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Among the renders, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra stands out with its centered notch housing two front-facing cameras. Both tablets are available in gray and silver colorways, presumably called Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver.

Unearthed Galaxy Tab S10 series specs

Besides the renders, the outlet has shared more details on Samsung’s upcoming tablets.

According to the outlet, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and S10 Ultra displays will reportedly remain the same as their counterparts in the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

The Ultra model will have a 14.6-inch panel, and the Plus model will have a 12.4-inch panel. In addition, the outlet shares that both tablets may sport an “Anti-Reflection panel,” which could employ the same tech that we have witnessed on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

This year’s notable change is the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus chipset for both models. The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus’s RAM and storage configuration will remain the same, with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage.

Meanwhile, Samsung could add a new top-end 16GB RAM and 1TB storage variant for the Ultra model.

The rest of the specs will reportedly remain unchanged, with the Galaxy Tab S10 models sporting an IP68 dust and water-resistant rating, stylus support, and stereo speakers.

The cameras on the tablets will be the same as those on last year’s Galaxy Tab S9 model. Both tablets will sport a 13MP primary sensor on the rear and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor.

Two 12MP sensors will be under the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra’s notch, and a single 12MP sensor will be on the Plus model without a notch.

The report mentions the battery capacity, which will also remain unchanged. So, we are looking at a 10,090mAh battery for the Plus and a whopping 11,200mAh battery for the Tab S10 Utra with 45W wired charging support for both.

The report finally mentions the dimensions. The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra measures 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.4mm and weighs between 718g (Wi-Fi) and 723g (5G).

Meanwhile, the Tab S10 Plus measures 185.4 x 285.4 x 5.6mm and weighs between 571g (Wi-Fi) and 576g (5G). So, we are looking at a 0.1mm thickness reduction and a 10g weight loss.

Last but not least, Samsung is reportedly bringing the Galaxy AI to the new tablets.

This is all the information we have, but we urge you to take it with a grain of salt. While the leaks come from reliable sources, they are not official, so there’s still a minor chance they might be wrong.

However, we don’t have to wait long for the official announcement, as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series is rumored to launch in October, just like the Galaxy S24 FE. We only have a few days to go.

