Android 16 to bring low-light photography improvements

Google plans to introduce a new Night Mode Indicator API in Android 16. It will automatically help applications adjust to low-light situations while snapping images or recording videos.

According to Google’s recent Android Developers blog, the new API will allow applications such as Instagram, Snapchat, and others to detect if the device is in a low-light environment.

If it is, the API will activate the Night Mode Camera Extension.

So, for example, if you are ready to snap a piece but the lighting is not adequate, the social media application will automatically optimize settings to get better photos.

It’s a potentially amazing upgrade for the social media addicts.

The Night Mode Indicator API will be a part of Android 16’s camera app extension

Meanwhile, Instagram already supports this feature on specific devices, such as the Google Pixel 6 series and later models, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Z Fold 6.

This feature works on Instagram because the app detects a low-light environment on supported devices and shows a moon icon. The icon lets users know that they can activate Night Mode.

Additionally, Google has shared a few examples of how this feature makes the photos look better with improved exposure and details.

Image: Google

On Android 16, this Night Mode Indicator API will be part of the Android camera app.

Applications will be able to leverage device-specific camera features like Portrait Bokeh and Face Retouching, ensuring the best results from your camera hardware.

Now, for social media addicts like me, Android 16’s Night Mode Indicator API means no more bad photos or videos for your social media posts, even in low-light situations.

Android 16 will also add the Moon Icon, so users can turn on and off the Night Mode at will.

