Apple has reportedly delayed HomePod with display

Apple’s rumored HomePod with a display, often called the “Home Hub,” has faced further delays.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the release was Initially expected in early 2024, later postponed to early 2025, and now appears set for the third quarter of 2025, following WWDC.

Kuo attributes these delays primarily to software development challenges rather than hardware issues.

What to expect from the Apple HomePod with display

The HomePod with a display is expected to feature a 6-inch screen and be powered by the A18 processor from the iPhone 16.

It will focus on smart home functionalities and include Apple Intelligence, potentially leveraging advanced AI capabilities.

Kuo also suggests that the device may wirelessly connect with Apple home cameras, which he predicts will launch in 2026, to create a seamless ecosystem for smart home management.

However, this connection remains speculative, as no official details have been confirmed.

Kuo has consistently reported on the HomePod’s development but acknowledges that his insights are often predictions rather than based on supply chain information.

He estimates that if the product is well-received, Apple aims to ship around 500,000 units by the end of 2025, though he does not provide evidence to support this claim.

The HomePod’s software, potentially tied to a platform called “homeOS,” could debut alongside the device in 2025.

References to homeOS were discovered in tvOS update earlier this year, hinting at a dedicated operating system for Apple’s smart home devices.

If true, this platform could enhance the HomePod’s functionality, aligning it more closely with Apple’s broader ecosystem.

Despite the delays, Kuo believes the market response to a display-equipped HomePod has been positive, though specifics on consumer feedback or demand metrics are unclear.

Apple may initially launch the device in select regions, allowing it to refine the product based on user feedback before expanding its availability.

