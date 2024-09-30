Apple HomePod with display, Apple Intelligence could launch in 2025

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple is planning to refresh its HomePods lineup with a rumored smart display that might be released next year. In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that the display will run a new operating system called homeOS.

According to Gurman, the display would run Apple apps such as Calendar, Notes, and Home, and Apple has tested prototypes with magnets for wall attachment. It will also support Apple Intelligence.

HomePod with display and AI support

Image: Unsplash

According to the post, we will get two versions of the HomePod with display, with one possibly launching next year.

There will be a lower-end smart display (codenamed J490) and a higher-end device with a robotic arm with a larger display (codenamed J595). Both devices will run on homeOS, which will be based on tvOS.

Although the new operating system could simply be branding, Gurman says that tvOS will serve as the foundation for homeOS and expects the two platforms to merge in the future.

Some of the highlights of this upcoming HomePod with a display include an A18 chip for Apple Intelligence, a squarish display, a FaceTime camera, and the ability to detect various hand gestures.

Gurman expects the higher-end device, which includes a robotic arm, to cost more than $1,000. Both of these smart display solutions will help Apple bring Apple Intelligence into the house.

Gurman also states that the device’s hardware engineering group works closely with the artificial intelligence teams on these products to streamline the process.

The post also states that the lower-end smart display will operate apps such as Calendar, Notes, and Home. It will also have an interface designed for operating home applications and swiftly seeing data.

It appears that widgets will take precedence over apps on the home screen, but we will learn more about them when they launch.

