macOS Sequoia 15.2 lets you add a Weather widget to the Menu Bar

Apple has added a surprising new feature to the latest macOS Sequoia 15.2 beta: the ability to add weather to your current location in the macOS’s Menu Bar.

The new weather feature shows temperature with icons for weather conditions like a cloud if it’s cloudy and a sun if it’s sunny.

Apple recently rolled out the second developer beta for macOS Sequoia 15.2, which was expected to pack more Apple Intelligence features.

However, the folks at MacRumors discovered Apple not only added new AI-powered features but also the ability to add a weather app widget to the menu bar.

The MacRumors reports suggest the feature is disabled by default, and the update doesn’t provide any hints on discovering the new feature.

If your Mac is running the latest macOS 15.2 developer beta, you can add the Weather app widget to the Menu Bar from the System Settings.

Image: MacRumors

Here are the steps:

Launch System Settings

Navigate to the Control Center

Locate the Weather option

option Scroll down to the Menu Bar only section and select it

Weather has joined other Menu Bar staples such as Clock, Spotlight, Siri, and Time Machine.

Once the feature is enabled, the current temperature will be visible in the Menu Bar. The full Weather app widget panel looks like the old Notification Center widget from an older version of MacOS.

There’s also a button to open the Weather app.

Like iOS 18.2, macOS Sequoia 15.2 will also bring several Apple Intelligence features, including Image Playgrounds and ChatGPT integration.

