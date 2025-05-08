Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

At a recent trial related to Google’s dominance in online search, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services, Eddy Cue, made a surprising statement: the iPhone, Apple’s most popular product, might not exist 10 years from now.

While this may sound shocking, Cue wasn’t predicting Apple would simply stop making phones. Instead, he was pointing out how quickly technology is changing, especially with the rise of AI.

Cue explained that major shifts in technology often lead to big changes in the way we use and interact with devices.

Just as smartphones replaced music players like the iPod, something entirely new could eventually replace smartphones.

In his words, “You may not need an iPhone 10 years from now, as crazy as it sounds.” He suggested that new technologies like AI could lead to the development of different types of devices. (Via: Digital Trends)

For example, smart glasses, wearable gadgets, or even AI-powered assistants that respond to our needs without requiring a screen at all.

These comments don’t mean Apple is ready to get rid of the iPhone anytime soon. Since launching in 2007, the iPhone has sold over 2.6 billion units and earned more than $1.5 trillion, making it Apple’s most successful product.

Given that success, it’s hard to picture a world without iPhones. But history shows that even revolutionary products can be replaced.

Just like the iPod once seemed essential but eventually faded away, the same could one day happen to the iPhone.

Cue’s statement highlights how Apple is always thinking about the future and how it can stay ahead in a world where technology is always evolving.

While the iPhone isn’t disappearing tomorrow, and there may very well be an iPhone 27 in 2035, the possibility of newer, more advanced tech taking over someday isn’t out of the question.

Do you think the iPhone could go extinct that soon? What do you think is the future? We want to hear your theories in the comments, below, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news