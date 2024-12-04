Apple’s first foldable could be a book-style iPhone

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Early rumors suggested that Apple would enter the foldable market in 2026 with a competitor to the Galaxy Z Flip, but recent insights from display analyst Ross Young indicate a shift in strategy.

According to Young, Apple’s first foldable, expected in the second half of 2026, will compete with the Galaxy Z Fold instead of the Z Flip.

In other words, Apple is considering a vertical fold-style design over a clamshell form factor for its upcoming foldable device.

Apple’s foldable iPhone may have better potential than Samsung

According to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), the foldable market, which experienced an impressive 40% annual growth from 2019 to 2023, is now facing a significant slowdown.

Growth for 2024 is projected to shrink to just 5%, and only 4% is expected in 2025, signalling a crash in a market that was once seen as revolutionary.

While Samsung remains the dominant player in the foldable phone sector, it is facing challenges.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 sales are underwhelming in critical markets like the US and China, and competitors are struggling with technological limitations.

With consumer interest in foldable phones declining, the segment is on the verge, and the DSCC believes Apple could be the key needed to refresh the market.

Leveraging its dominance in the flagship smartphone segment, Apple has the potential to reignite consumers’ interest in foldables again.

The DSCC predicts that if Apple releases its foldable iPhone in the second half of 2026, it could lead to a record year for the market, with growth surpassing 30% and continuing at over 20% annually through 2027 and 2028.

However, Apple’s approach to foldable technology remains unpredictable, as the company is known for its cautious product development and uncompromising standards.

Previous reports suggest that creating a foldable device durable enough to meet Apple’s quality benchmarks has posed challenges, leading to speculation that plans could change—or even be scrapped—before 2026.

