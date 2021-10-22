Apple’s new 16″ MacBook Pro will feature a speed-boosting ‘High Power Mode’

If you need a reason to splurge on the new MacBook Pro, here’s one of the best ones we can give you. Apple’s latest 16″ MacBook Pro with the new M1 Max chip features a unique “High Power Mode” that basically soups up the laptop’s processing power for intensive workloads.

MacRumors discovered this new feature in the upcoming macOS Monterey beta along with this note: “Your Mac will optimize performance to better support resource-intensive tasks. This may result in louder fan noise.” MacRumors reached out to Apple for confirmation, and the company confirmed that this is indeed a real thing.

Think of it like this: It’s essentially a turbo button whenever you’re working on things that require a ton of resources from your laptop’s processors. It’s similar to how smartphones have a low-battery option, but the opposite.

According to MacRumors, the feature is only available for the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max. Apple lets you configure 14″ models with the M1 Max chip, but unfortunately, this new power mode is exclusive to 16″ models, with prices starting in the ballpark of $3,099 and up.

This new ‘High Power Mode’ can come in clutch for folks who work on high-intensive projects like 4K video editing or graphics rendering, so it will be interesting to see if the feature lives up to its name.

