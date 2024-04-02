Alright, gamers, it’s time to switch gears and dive deep. Don’t just stand there; grab your gaming gears because the Asus Rog Ally is now a steal at $399, smoothed from its previous price tag by a cool $100.

The Asus Rog Ally is not your ordinary handheld gaming device. It’s the gaming wingman you didn’t know you needed until now.

With high-fives from users garnering a shiny 4.5-star rating from 843 Best Buy reviews, here’s the lowdown on what makes it a knockout:

Asus ROG Ally $699.99 The ASUS ROG Ally, a powerful handheld gaming device, is now available at Best Buy. It boasts superior performance e and 1080p resolution, but reviewers have concerns about battery life. The device runs Windows 11, offering gaming flexibility. What We Like: Superior performance compared to Steam Deck

1080p screen resolution

Runs Windows 11 for gaming flexibility

AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor packs a punch

7-inch, 120Hz touchscreen Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Why You Can’t Afford to Miss This Deal

Windows Powerhouse: Rides the latest Windows, so more games, sharper graphics, higher performance are at your fingertips. Closer to the gaming limit? You bet!

Rides the latest Windows, so more games, sharper graphics, higher performance are at your fingertips. Closer to the gaming limit? You bet! Specs That Speak Volumes: It houses AMD’s Ryzen Z1 processor on Zen4 architecture (hello, 6-cores, 12 threads) yielding a monumental 2.8 TFlops of computational power. Eye-watering graphics thanks to AMD RDNA3 Architecture-based Graphics. Smooth multitasking with 16GB LPDDR5 6400 RAM and massive neighborhoods of storage with a 512GB NVMe PCIe 4 M.2 SSD, upgradeable with ease.

It houses AMD’s Ryzen Z1 processor on Zen4 architecture (hello, 6-cores, 12 threads) yielding a monumental 2.8 TFlops of computational power. Eye-watering graphics thanks to AMD RDNA3 Architecture-based Graphics. Smooth multitasking with 16GB LPDDR5 6400 RAM and massive neighborhoods of storage with a 512GB NVMe PCIe 4 M.2 SSD, upgradeable with ease. Play Your Way: Handheld mode on the go or plug into the MAINSTAGE with the ROG HDMI adapter. Hooked up to a ROG XG mobile, your handheld morphs into a gaming PC monster. Talk about flexibility!

Handheld mode on the go or plug into the MAINSTAGE with the ROG HDMI adapter. Hooked up to a ROG XG mobile, your handheld morphs into a gaming PC monster. Talk about flexibility! Visually Arresting: A 7-inch 1080p full HD touchscreen display that commands respect with a 120hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology. Say goodbye to chaos and hello to seamless visuals.

A 7-inch 1080p full HD touchscreen display that commands respect with a 120hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology. Say goodbye to chaos and hello to seamless visuals. Cool Under Pressure: With a badge of honor from ROG’s experience in cooling, expect nothing but agility and performance, crowned with whisper-quiet fan hums.

With a badge of honor from ROG’s experience in cooling, expect nothing but agility and performance, crowned with whisper-quiet fan hums. Quick Charge: From zero to hero in just 30 minutes with its fast charge technology ready to roll alongside the included 65W USB-C power adapter.

Bonus points! There’s also a sweet deal waiting on Sony’s PS5, now at $449.99. Check it out.

Plopped with perks such as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, offering a library of games, and shored up with modern security features like Windows Hello, this deal is a gateway to esports paradise.

Let’s face it, with the Asus Rog Ally drying off at a lower price, there’s no reason not to dive deep into your gaming odyssey. Ready. Set. Game on!

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news