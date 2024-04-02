Deals
Portable gaming wingman, Asus Rog Ally, now $399
Get the Asus Rog Ally for only $399. With a 4.5-star rating and impressive specs, it’s the perfect companion for anyone’s gaming journey.
Alright, gamers, it’s time to switch gears and dive deep. Don’t just stand there; grab your gaming gears because the Asus Rog Ally is now a steal at $399, smoothed from its previous price tag by a cool $100.
The Asus Rog Ally is not your ordinary handheld gaming device. It’s the gaming wingman you didn’t know you needed until now.
With high-fives from users garnering a shiny 4.5-star rating from 843 Best Buy reviews, here’s the lowdown on what makes it a knockout:
The ASUS ROG Ally, a powerful handheld gaming device, is now available at Best Buy. It boasts superior performance e and 1080p resolution, but reviewers have concerns about battery life. The device runs Windows 11, offering gaming flexibility.
- Superior performance compared to Steam Deck
- 1080p screen resolution
- Runs Windows 11 for gaming flexibility
- AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor packs a punch
- 7-inch, 120Hz touchscreen
Why You Can’t Afford to Miss This Deal
- Windows Powerhouse: Rides the latest Windows, so more games, sharper graphics, higher performance are at your fingertips. Closer to the gaming limit? You bet!
- Specs That Speak Volumes: It houses AMD’s Ryzen Z1 processor on Zen4 architecture (hello, 6-cores, 12 threads) yielding a monumental 2.8 TFlops of computational power. Eye-watering graphics thanks to AMD RDNA3 Architecture-based Graphics. Smooth multitasking with 16GB LPDDR5 6400 RAM and massive neighborhoods of storage with a 512GB NVMe PCIe 4 M.2 SSD, upgradeable with ease.
- Play Your Way: Handheld mode on the go or plug into the MAINSTAGE with the ROG HDMI adapter. Hooked up to a ROG XG mobile, your handheld morphs into a gaming PC monster. Talk about flexibility!
- Visually Arresting: A 7-inch 1080p full HD touchscreen display that commands respect with a 120hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology. Say goodbye to chaos and hello to seamless visuals.
- Cool Under Pressure: With a badge of honor from ROG’s experience in cooling, expect nothing but agility and performance, crowned with whisper-quiet fan hums.
- Quick Charge: From zero to hero in just 30 minutes with its fast charge technology ready to roll alongside the included 65W USB-C power adapter.
Plopped with perks such as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, offering a library of games, and shored up with modern security features like Windows Hello, this deal is a gateway to esports paradise.
Let’s face it, with the Asus Rog Ally drying off at a lower price, there’s no reason not to dive deep into your gaming odyssey. Ready. Set. Game on!
Editors’ Recommendations:
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.