Snapdragon 8 Elite-based ASUS ROG Phone 9 is launching soon

Qualcomm’s 2024 Summit was scheduled for Monday, and the event concluded with the announcement of the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

However, the announcement didn’t stop there. In addition to several other brands like Xiaomi, HONOR, and Samsung, ASUS also chimed in and confirmed that its next-gen gaming phone, the ROG Phone 9, will sport Qualcomm’s latest powerhouse – an official announcement coming on November 19.

ASUS ROG Phone 9 is coming with AI capabilities to enhance your gaming experience

ASUS added that its next gaming-oriented handset, the ROG Phone 9, will be officially announced on November 19. It will be one of the first handsets to feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

In addition, ASUS teased its upcoming phone’s tagline, “AI on, game on,” hinting at new Artificial Intelligence capabilities that will likely significantly boost the gaming experience.

However, ASUS has kept the details of the AI capabilities and the rest of the hardware specs under wraps, which isn’t surprising, as it is a standard practice for the brands.

Meanwhile, previous ROG Phone 9 leaks have revealed the upcoming gaming phone may sport a whopping 24GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

The phone is also tipped to feature a 65W wired charging speed, similar to that of its predecessor, the ROG Phone 8.

Regarding the design, ASUS has revealed official renders and continues to embrace its gaming roots with LED backlighting, which has been a staple for the ROG phones.

Either way, get ready for the next ASUS ROG Phone set for November 19 at 19.00 Taipei time.

