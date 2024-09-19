ROG Phone 9 leaks: Upgraded display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Last year, the ASUS ROG Phone 8 series uncharacteristically shed its gaming persona to embrace a more mainstream approach, ultimately delivering a powerhouse flagship smartphone that redefines fun and functionality.

Now, the rumors of its successor, the ASUS ROG Phone 9, have begun.

In a recent Weibo post, a reliable leaker, Smart Pikachu, apparently revealed the ASUS ROG Phone 9’s key specs.

It doesn’t look like the ROG Phone 9 will change much compared to its predecessor

Image: ASUS

According to the post, the device will sport Qualcomm’s upcoming powerhouse, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. This isn’t surprising, as past ROG Phones have always featured the latest Snapdragon flagship processors.

Playful Droid has reported that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will also be featured on several Android flagships in 2025. For example, the upcoming OnePlus 13 is rumored to be one of the first phones to feature this processor.

Either way, the post’s most interesting part was mentioning an “upgraded” display. While the post didn’t specify, we assume this refers to a brighter and higher-resolution panel, which will be better than the ROG Phone 8’s FHD+ 165Hz panel.

In addition, the post mentions that the ROG Phone 9 could come with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, which is also the current ROG Phone’s highest RAM & storage combination.

Image: ASUS

The post also included a screenshot of what seems to be an ROG Phone 9 listing on China’s 3C certification platform, which shows a device with the number “ASUSAI2501A.”

If this listing is accurate, the ROG Phone 9 will support 65W wired charging, which is once again not surprising, as it is the same as the current ROG Phone 8.

Based on the leaks, the ROG Phone 9 won’t come with any exciting upgrades, which isn’t exactly unexpected. Last year, ASUS’s ROG Phone series underwent a significant transformation, so it seems logical that ASUS will focus on refining the experience this year.

Nevertheless, if ASUS follows the same timeline as the ROG Phone 8, the ASUS ROG Phone 9 could launch in China at the end of 2024, with US availability soon to follow.

