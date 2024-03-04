The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop deal is back at Best Buy with a massive $600 discount

The last time we tried publishing this deal, Best Buy must have caught on quickly because they pulled the deal so fast, we couldn’t ‘even finish writing the headline.

Thankfully, the deal is back.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, a versatile 14″ QHD gaming laptop, is now available at a jaw-dropping $600 off.

This ultra-sleek powerhouse boasts a myriad of cutting-edge features designed to elevate your gaming experience without weighing you down.

This configuration of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 usually goes for $1,599.99, but you can get it for just under $1,000 for a limited time at Best Buy. Again, they can pull this anytime, so if you really need it, consider smashing that like button below.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 $999.99 $1,599.99 The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is a fantastic choice, especially as it's $600 off. With an AMD Ryzen 9 CU, 8GB of RAM, and the RTX 4060 graphics card, you can handle any task or game you want. What We Like: Fantastic display.

Super light laptop, easy to carry anywhere.

Great performance thanks to CPU + GPU combination. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

The G14 laptop features a high-quality display with a refresh rate of 165Hz, a brightness of 500 nits, and a resolution of 2560 x 1440 (QHD), offering a great visual experience for gaming.

It is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and an NVIDIA RTX 4060 8G GDDR6 graphics card for excellent performance in multitasking and gaming.

The laptop also has a fast 512GB PCIe Gen4 solid-state drive for quick file operations and storage space for games. Additionally, its technologies enhance gaming and content creation performance as needed.

The inclusion of a 512GB PCIe Gen4 solid-state drive enables lightning-fast file operations and ample storage for your gaming library.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Specs

Year Specification Detail 2024 Processor AMD Ryzen 9 8940H 2024 Graphics Card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 2022 Processor AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS 2022 RAM Up to 48GB DDR5-4800MHz 2022 Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 2022 Display 14-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) 16:9 165Hz IPS-level panel with Adaptive-Sync General Weight 1.6kg General Display Size 14-inch

Furthermore, the laptop’s technologies dynamically enhance gaming and content creation performance, providing you with the extra horsepower exactly when you need it.

Weighing just 3.64 lbs and measuring a mere 0.73″ thin, the G14 redefines portability within its class, making it the perfect on-the-go companion for gaming enthusiasts.

This laptop is equipped with robust connectivity options, including two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and WiFi 6E, ensuring seamless connectivity in any environment.

Get the best ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 deal right here

We’re in love with this deal, and you should be too if a gaming laptop purchase is on the horizon. Let’s face it: You definitely want to add the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 to your cart.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 $999.99 $1,599.99 The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is a fantastic choice, especially as it's $600 off. With an AMD Ryzen 9 CU, 8GB of RAM, and the RTX 4060 graphics card, you can handle any task or game you want. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news