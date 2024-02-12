Get your game on: ASUS TUF Gaming F15 hits record low price

Give your wallet a high five and embrace the thrill! You’re about to bag the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 for just $882, down from its original price tag of $1,099.99.

This is not just money off; it’s a ticket to a world of high-performance gaming.

Running on Windows 11, this beast is harnessed by an Intel Core i5 CPU and carries a gleaming sword: the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. It’s ready to tackle any gaming hurdle thrown its way with a 140W Max TGP.

With such a deeply slashed price, these will fly out the door, so don’t delay if you’re on the hunt for a superb gaming laptop.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2023) 15.6” Gaming Laptop $1,099.99 $882.02 The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 is a robust gaming laptop offering swift performance thanks to its Intel Core i5-13500H CPU, GeForce RTX 4050 graphic card, and PCIe Gen 4 SSD. Its high-refresh-rate display and military-grade durability make it a reliable choice. What We Like: Exceptional performance: With its Intel Core i5, GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, and PCIe SSD, expect nothing but swift, fluid gaming.

Display excellence: With a 144Hz FHD display supporting 100% sRGB color, the visuals are sharp, vivid, and lifelike.

Outstanding cooling: It employs dual Arc Flow Fans to provide efficient cooling and noise management. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Dictate your gaming speed with its 16GB DDR4 memory, and let the 512GB SSD eliminate time lags. The FHD 144Hz display covers 100% of the sRGB color range, so each frame plays out in pure fidelity.

The adaptive sync tech trounces lag and stuttering, making for butter-smooth gameplay. No blurring, just pure, seamless action.

It doesn’t just outperform; it outcools. Twin Arc Flow fans tackle the heat its powerful CPU produces, keeping noise levels low while sustaining performance. Take that, competition!

Also, feast your gaming senses on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, with a free 90-day pass that opens doors to over 100 high-quality games. Get armed, and remember, saving big is the first victory!

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news