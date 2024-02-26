In the fast-paced world of smart home automation, the SwitchBot Hub 2 stands out, combining advanced technology with user-friendly features. And now, with a whopping 22% off, it’s the ideal time to upgrade your home.

SwitchBot’s Hub 2 usually costs $89.99, but you can get it for a mere $69.99 for a limited time.

The SwitchBot Hub 2 offers a Smart WiFi Thermometer Hygrometer with industrial-grade Swiss precision, monitoring temperature and humidity accurately. With infrared remote consolidation, control home appliances via voice commands, app, or Apple Watch. Utilize scenes and geo-fencing for automated comfort control, supported by two smart buttons for easy setups. Precision Monitoring: Industrial-grade Swiss chip for accurate temperature and humidity readings (±1.8% RH/±0.36°F).

Adaptive Brightness: Light sensor adjusts screen brightness based on environmental conditions.

Remote Consolidation: Smart Learning adds multiple infrared remotes for device control via app or voice commands.

Automation Capabilities: Use detected conditions for automated scenes, ensuring home comfort.

Convenient Control: Includes two smart buttons for easy setup, suitable for non-phone or voice-controlled preferences.

Matter Support: Compatible with SwitchBot Lock, Curtains, and Blind Tilts via Matter, expanding HomeKit support soon, alongside integration with smart assistants like Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Home.

This smart WiFi thermometer and hygrometer boast an industrial Swiss-made chip for precise temperature and humidity readings. Its built-in light sensor adjusts screen brightness according to the environment, while WiFi functionality allows remote monitoring of your home’s climate data.

The SwitchBot Hub 2 doesn’t just measure but also controls. Thanks to Smart Learning, it can consolidate all your infrared remotes, allowing you to control appliances like TVs and air conditioners via voice commands or even from your Apple Watch. Imagine changing channels or adjusting the room temperature without leaving your couch!

The device’s compatibility with scenes and geo-fencing further simplifies home automation. It can trigger devices like air conditioners based on temperature, humidity, and light conditions, ensuring optimal comfort at all times.

The SwitchBot Hub 2 includes two smart buttons, perfect for setting up appliance control or automation scenes with a simple tap—ideal for children or elderly family members who may struggle with smartphones or voice commands.

Supporting Matter, the hub integrates with SwitchBot Lock, Curtains, and Blind Tilts, enabling HomeKit compatibility. It also works with Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Home, making it a truly versatile addition to your smart home ecosystem.

Seize this opportunity to simplify your home life with the discounted SwitchBot Hub 2 today!

