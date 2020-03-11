B2B E-commerce solutions

E-commerce is something that has been growing over the past few years. Overall, there are six types of digital commerce. It can be Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumer (B2C), Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C), Consumer-to-Business (C2B), Business-to-Administration (B2A) and Consumer-to-Administration (C2A). Each one of them has a different target. In this case, we are focusing on B2B e-commerce, the one related to commerce between businesses.

B2B e-commerce, or business-to-business digital commerce, describes online order transactions between businesses, which could be translated into the sales of goods or services between businesses via an online sales portal. This is used, usually, to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of a company’s sales efforts. It’s a fact that the efficiency of buying is increased for manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and different B2B sellers when orders are processed digitally.

There are many challenges faced by enterprises when talking about e-commerce. It may be their organizational complexity: multiple stakeholders, KPIs, budgets, and rules. It can also be challenges related to the region: regional complexity – local laws, markets, practices, or even different cultures. Also, the IT field: daily development, and the complexity of some software and platforms.

There are always risks when implementing B2B e-commerce. However, there are many benefits, and an enterprise e-commerce platform is a reliable option and very important nowadays.

The main benefits of B2B e-commerce are:

The number of opportunities your business will have; your online presence will lead potential clients and resellers to find you easier.

Improving your sales: once you attract more clients, there will be a boost in your sales. It can also improve your business performance.

The growing revenue will minimize your costs by cutting down the unnecessary ones.

You will get customer feedback, and this is an excellent way of advertising. It is worth a lot for potential customers.

You will reach new markets – a B2B solution will help you get to more clients, and they may be from new markets, not only the one you are already in.

Data gathering – you will be able to have useful insights into the data that is important to your sales and marketing operations.

In this context, you have Virto Commerce, which is a flexible B2B e-commerce solution that offers powerful tools for enterprise business users.

Virto Commerce will help your company with the necessary in order for it to be successful. The following are some of the solutions in the field of B2B e-commerce. With the Virto Commerce advanced catalog allows you to manage even the most complex B2B product lists and detailed product information. This B2B e-commerce platform makes everything a lot easier.

In addition, in order to manage your store and content, you need a CMS (content management system) as a frontend.. In addition, you can gain full control of your order management with Virto Commerce’s industry-leading features. Furthermore, the features integrate easily into complex business workflows (including many leading ERP and fulfillment systems).

Finally, with pricing management, you will be able to completely manage pricing logic, establish complex pricing, and customize contracts with the flexibility available in the Virto Commerce platform. Virto Commerce has a worldwide network of certified implementation partners to suit every project. The experts are at your disposal – offering unique digital commerce knowledge. You can also explore and know more about the Virto Commerce solutions by exploring the App Store with new extensions and themes in order to customize your solution.

To conclude, there are numerous advantages when using B2B e-commerce solutions and platforms. Although it may be challenging to initially identify them, with support from Virto Commerce in collaboration with their partner network and experts, your business will have a continuous journey of growth and improvement. Ultimately, this gives you the enterprise e-commerce solution you need to be successful in your market.

