Bandai Namco is gearing up for a return with the Tamagotchi Smart

It has been 25 years since the first Tamagotchi was released. The original pocket pet became an instant sensation for kids around the world. Now, Tamagotchi is gearing up for a comeback, with the introduction of the Tamagotchi Smart.

A Tamagotchi is an electronic pet that people, mostly kids, can play with and take care of on a small, electronic device. Your pet can do a variety of activities, all from the comfort of their tiny, electronic homes.

This time around, the company has a little bit more technology to work with. Now, the Tamagotchi Smart will come in the form of a smartwatch, similar in design to other popular smartwatches, but with an entirely different agenda.

The Tamagotchi Smart will be integrated for the first time with voice and touch controls. This means that you will be able to wake up your pet with your hand and pet them with your fingers. According to Input, the voice controls don’t actually recognize specific commands but can be used to wake up your pet.

This version of the popular electronic pets will also have some downloadable content available. Bandai Namco, the company behind the device, will also offer “TamaSma” cards, which will have extra content, including new characters and items, that can be downloaded into your Tamagotchi Smart.

This is certainly a big step for the Tamagotchi, which was originally a very simple device. This time around, the device doubles as a watch, and triples as a step counter. There’s even some speculation that you’ll be able to listen to music from the device, though this has yet to be confirmed.

Bandai Namco is currently developing the Tamagotchi Smart, and it will be available in Japan in November. There’s still no word on a release anywhere else.

