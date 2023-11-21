Best Buy’s Black Friday tech sale is making wallets weep with joy

It’s that time of the year when we all pretend to be shocked by the early onset of the holiday shopping season while secretly loving every minute of it.

Luckily, Best Buy has unleashed a tidal wave of irresistible deals that are sure to make your tech-loving heart skip a beat.

So, grab your virtual carts and get ready to navigate the digital aisles because I’ve got the scoop on the crème de la crème of Black Friday tech deals at Best Buy!

First off, let’s talk about the elephant in the room—or should I say, the OLED in the room? The Nintendo Switch OLED – Super Smash Bros. Black Friday Bundle is up for grabs at a steal of $349.99.

That’s right, you get the Switch OLED model, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. If you’re a Nintendo fanatic, this deal is like finding an extra life just when you need it.

Nintendo - Switch – OLED Model w/ White Joy-Con 4.9 $349.99 The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model delivers gaming excellence. Featuring a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, 64 GB storage, versatile modes, and iconic titles like Mario and Zelda, it's an immersive gaming experience for all. What We Like: Vibrant 7-inch OLED Screen: The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model offers an immersive gaming experience with its stunning display, making colors pop and enhancing visual gameplay.

Versatile Gaming Modes: Enjoy gaming in three different modes - TV mode for a traditional gaming experience, handheld mode on a portable 7-inch OLED screen, and tabletop mode for shared gaming sessions.

Multiplayer Capabilities: Connect and play together, whether it's local multiplayer with included Joy-Con controllers or linking systems for online multiplayer games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

And for those who bleed green, the Xbox Controller deals are swoon-worthy. Nearly all hues of Xbox controllers are on sale, with prices starting at a jaw-dropping $39.99. It’s like a rainbow exploded at Best Buy, and each color comes with a discount!

But wait, we got more for you. Sony’s been hitting the gym because the PS5 just got slimmer.

You can snag a PS5 Slim bundle with Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for a cool $499.99. And if you need an extra DualSense controller, they’re going for $49.99—that’s not a typo, folks.

Sony - PlayStation 5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle 4.9 $499.99 The PlayStation 5 Console is a powerhouse offering lightning-fast load times and seamless gaming experiences. With an ultra-high-speed SSD, adaptive triggers, and immersive haptic feedback, it's a next-gen console like no other. What We Like: Lightning-fast load times: The PS5's ultra-high-speed SSD delivers rapid loading for smoother gaming experiences.

Adaptive triggers: Experience responsive and immersive gameplay with the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers.

Haptic feedback: Feel the gameplay through the controller's haptic feedback, adding depth and realism to every moment.

Next-gen gaming: This console boasts cutting-edge technology, offering an unparalleled gaming experience.

Now, let’s talk big screens. You could practically dive into the 86” LG UR7800 LED 4K UHD Smart TV for $899.99.

Or, if you want to go all out, the 77” Samsung S89C OLED 4K UHD Smart TV is yours for $1,999.99. That’s a whole lot of pixels for not a whole lot of paper.

Samsung - 77” Class S89C OLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV 4.8 $1999.99 The Samsung 77” Class S89C OLED 4K UHD Smart TV offers captivating visuals and immersive audio. With OLED technology, Quantum Processor, HDR, and Dolby Atmos, it delivers an unparalleled viewing experience. What We Like: Absolutely, here are the top 7 key takeaways for OLED Technology: Enjoy mesmerizing picture quality with rich colors, deep blacks, and nearly limitless contrast due to self-illuminating pixels.

Neural Quantum Processor with 4K Upscaling: Experience sharp 4K resolution through AI-powered processing, upgrading content scene by scene.

Quantum HDR OLED: Enhanced picture quality with fine-tuned brightness and accurate colors via self-illuminating pixels and HDR analysis.

Dolby Atmos™ and Object Tracking Sound Lite: Dynamic sound experience that moves with on-screen action for immersive audio.

Need more options? Buddy, we got them for days. Here are a few more other deals we couldn’t squeeze in: Asus ROG Ally with Z1 Extreme : A Best Buy exclusive gaming handheld that’s now on sale for $619.99. Grab it here.

: A Best Buy exclusive gaming handheld that’s now on sale for $619.99. Grab it here. KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer : Whisking away at $249.99, perfect for those holiday cookies. Get mixing.

: Whisking away at $249.99, perfect for those holiday cookies. Get mixing. Ring Video Doorbell : Keep an eye on your porch pirates for just $54.99. See who’s there.

: Keep an eye on your porch pirates for just $54.99. See who’s there. JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker : For music on the go at a tune of $34.99. Snag this speaker.

: For music on the go at a tune of $34.99. Snag this speaker. The Super Mario Bros. Movie on 4K UHD Blu-ray : Level up your movie night for $9.99. Add to your collection.

: Level up your movie night for $9.99. Add to your collection. Samsung A-Series Soundbar : Dolby & DTS sound, now only $119.99 to amp up your audio game. Improve your sound.

: Dolby & DTS sound, now only $119.99 to amp up your audio game. Improve your sound. GoPro HERO12 Black Action Camera Bundle: Capture your adventures for $349.99. Capture the action.



For the Apple crowd, iPads are as low as $249.99, and you can save up to a grand on an iPhone with a trade-in. MacBooks start at $749.99, and if you want to drown out the world, the AirPods Max are down to $449.99.

Apple - AirPods Max 4.7 $499.99 The AirPods Max by Apple delivers an immersive audio experience with its dynamic drivers and active noise cancellation. These over-ear headphones offer spatial audio for a cinematic soundstage and a comfortable design for extended wear. What We Like: Dynamic and immersive audio: Apple-designed dynamic drivers provide high-fidelity sound, enhancing the listening experience.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): Blocks external noise for immersive music or focus during calls without disruptions.

Spatial audio: Delivers a theater-like experience with a soundstage that envelops the listener, providing an immersive cinematic effect.

Exceptional comfort: Featuring a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions, ensuring a comfortable fit during extended use.

Seamless functionality: Effortless setup, on-head detection, and swift device switching enhance the overall user experience.

Gamers, I haven’t forgotten you. The OMEN 16 Laptop, with its fancy cooling tech and beefy specs, is up to $400 off.

And for those looking to make their home smarter than a fifth grader, the Ninja Foodi 10-qt. XL 2-Basket Air Fryer is just $129.99. Security-conscious folks can snag an Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle for $279.99.

Arlo - Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle 4.2 $279.99 The Arlo Pro 4 Security Bundle, valued at $850, offers advanced features: 2K HDR video, wire-free setup, color night vision, and 160° view. Receive smarter alerts, integrate with smart assistants, and enjoy weather resistance. What We Like: High-Resolution Video: Offers 2K video with HDR for clear, undistorted images, day or night, allowing zooming up to 12x for better details.

Enhanced Night Vision: Color night vision provides better identification in low-light conditions.

Integrated Spotlight: Equipped with a spotlight to deter intruders and illuminate crucial areas at night.

Smarter Alerts: Trial of Arlo Secure plan delivers intelligent notifications for people, vehicles, packages, and animals, allowing quick reactions from your phone's lock screen.

So, whether you’re looking to upgrade your tech game or just want to spoil yourself (because you deserve it), Best Buy’s Black Friday deals have something for everyone.

Remember, these deals are hotter than your laptop on your duvet, so act fast!

Oh, and before I forget, the fine print: Best Buy’s Black Friday sale runs from November 17-25, with Cyber Monday hot on its heels from November 26-27.

Store hours are extended, but they’re closed on Thanksgiving because even retail giants need a break to stuff their faces. Happy deal hunting, and may your Wi-Fi be strong and your checkout process glitch-free!

