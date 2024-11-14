Sony’s best headphones are on sale, offering up huge discounts

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Sony’s legendary headphones are dropping prices like they’re hot potatoes.

Sony’s juicy limited-time offer at Best Buy and Amazon lets you snag some of their top-tier audio tech without emptying your wallet.

First up, the Sony WHCH720N wireless noise-canceling headphones are a steal at $60 off. Typically they go for $150, but Black Friday pricing will see it fall to just $89.99. But what if I told you they are even cheaper elsewhere?

Psst….you can get these same headphones for $10 cheaper than Best Buy’s price. Well, Amazon currently has them down to just $79.99, so if you’re looking to save more, Best Buy is your place.

Image: KnowTechie

These babies can drown out the world’s chaos with their stellar noise-canceling prowess, up to 35 hours of battery life, and quick charging. They are perfect for those who value serenity. Grab yours here.

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones $87.99 The Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones offer balanced audio quality and effective noise cancellation. Designed for comfort, they provide up to 35 hours of battery life on a single charge and seamless Bluetooth connectivity.

Next, the Sony WF1000XM5 true wireless noise-canceling earbuds are also slashed by $70, clocking in at a respectable $329, vs. the usual $399. Sure, we’ve seen bigger discounts, but not by much. Keep your eyes peeled on this.

Image: KnowTechie

These aren’t just earbuds; they’re your new best friend. Compact, powerful, and capable of melting away the din of life with their advanced noise-canceling tech.

Featuring up to 24 hours of listening time with the case, these buds are perfect for the on-the-go lifestyle.

Sony WH1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones redefine distraction-free listening with dual processors and eight microphones for unrivaled noise cancellation and clear calls. Enjoy all-day comfort, exquisite sound, and seamless connectivity for uninterrupted music wherever you go.

Lastly, get ready to pinch yourself. The Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones with microphone are going for just $49.99.

Image: KnowTechie

Yes, you read that right. Under forty bucks for premium Sony sound quality and a built-in mic for crystal-clear calls.

With up to 50 hours of battery life and comfortable ear pads, these are perfect for rocking out or chatting your heart out. Check the deal here, it’s even cheaper than expected. Get it now for just $49.99.

Sony Wireless Bluetooth Headphones $59.99 $49.99 The Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones with Microphone provide high-quality sound and all-day comfort. Enjoy up to 50 hours of battery life, hands-free calling, and immersive 360 Reality Audio. Compact and eco-friendly design.

Why should you snatch these offers?

Unmatched sound quality : Sony’s reputation speaks for itself. Enjoy rich, balanced sound.

: Sony’s reputation speaks for itself. Enjoy rich, balanced sound. Noise-canceling features : Escape the chaos. Block out distractions effortlessly.

: Escape the chaos. Block out distractions effortlessly. Extended battery life : Long-lasting power means fewer interruptions. Keep the music going.

: Long-lasting power means fewer interruptions. Keep the music going. Comfort and convenience : Designed for your comfort. Ergonomic designs make them perfect for prolonged use.

: Designed for your comfort. Ergonomic designs make them perfect for prolonged use. Value for money: Premium features at now-affordable prices. Grab these steals while they last.

Whether you’re looking to escape noisy neighbors, enjoy tunes on your solo ride, or catch every detail of your favorite podcast, these deals have you covered.

Sony’s sound is often a luxury; now it’s almost too easy to nab. Don’t miss this chance to listen like a king for pauper prices.

