Woot drops the Pixel 7 Pro down to its lowest price to date

Woot has just unleashed a deal that will make your wallets jump for joy. They’ve managed to drop the price of the Google Pixel 7 Pro down to its lowest price to date – a whopping $599.99!

Yes, you read that right. That’s a cool 40% off the usual $999 price tag. Now, if that doesn’t make you want to do a happy dance, I don’t know what will.

For those of you living under a rock, the Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s latest high-end phone, and it comes packed with features worthy of its normally hefty price tag.

Let’s dive into what makes the Pixel 7 Pro a steal at this price.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is a well-rounded smartphone, offering a vibrant 6.7-inch display, a robust triple camera system, and a reliable 24-hour battery life. Its built-in Google Tensor G2 and Titan M2 chips ensure smooth performance.

Award-Winning: The Pixel 7 Pro won the Editors' Choice Award in 2022, signaling its premium quality and value.

Privacy Features: The inclusion of Google's VPN provides an added layer of online privacy and security.

The improved camera system and larger screen size enhance user experience, making it a worthwhile upgrade from previous models.

First off, this phone has a camera that would make any professional photographer nod in approval.

The Pixel 7 Pro boasts innovative camera capabilities, like Photo Unblur, which uses machine learning to remove blur and visual noise from photos.

It also features Super Res Zoom of up to 30x, perfect for capturing small details from afar, and Motion Mode and Cinematic Blur for clearer action shots and blurred backgrounds in videos.

Calling capabilities? Check. With the new Clear Calling feature, you can say goodbye to irritating background noise.

Also, you can easily access features like screenshotting or controlling media with Quick Tap Gestures – just double tap the back of the phone in a specific area.

But that’s not all. You get Adaptive Sound which automatically adjusts sound output based on the environment, and Face Unlock for quick phone unlocking using facial recognition.

Plus, it also comes with the new VPN by Google One feature for safer browsing on public networks.

In conclusion, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is a powerhouse of a phone and at $599.99, it’s a deal that you wouldn’t want to miss. And remember, this is a limited time offer, so grab it before it’s gone!

