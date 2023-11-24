Black Friday deal scores you a Rainbow Pro controller for 20% off

Black Friday is known for jaw-dropping discounts, and this offer fits the bill.

The Rainbow 2 Pro combo, originally $79.99, is being offered at a superb 20% discount, a substantial saving bringing it down to just $63.99.

It’s the ideal time to bag this versatile combo and make this holiday season even more special.

The savings start on the 20th of November and will continue until the 27th, rounding off an exciting Black Friday week. But remember, it’s while stocks last, so be ready to jump on this fantastic deal.

The Rainbow 2 Pro combo controller is the vibrant burst of tech energy every gaming enthusiast needs in their arsenal.

Feature-Rich Design: Boasts customizable buttons, precise joysticks, motion control, and vibrant RGB lighting.

Flexible Connectivity: Supports wireless, Bluetooth, and wired connections with ultra-high polling rates.

Accurate Control: ALPS joystick and Hall-effect triggers offer precise and responsive gaming experiences.

Customization: The ELITE App allows for real-time customization of settings for a personalized gaming experience.

Standout features of the Rainbow 2 Pro controller combo

Its standout features include motion-aiming capabilities, Hall triggers, ALPS joystick, and customizable buttons, catered to elevate your gaming experience significantly.

Added to these are the 3.5mm audio support, ensuring that your gaming vibes stay uninterrupted by external noise. You can always have your controller ready for action with the charging station.

Image: KnowTechie

Compact and ergonomic, this controller is as comfortable to use as it is dynamic, making it ideal for those long gaming sessions.

A remarkable blend of aesthetics and functionalities, the Rainbow 2 Pro combo distinguishes itself with its vibrant reservoir of features, ensuring an immersive gaming experience like no other.

The Rainbow 2 Pro gaming controller is compatible with PC Windows, Android, iOS, and the Switch Pro. Don’t miss this chance to level up your gaming and grab this deal before it zooms past this Black Friday.

