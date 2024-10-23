Boox debuts Palma 2, Note Air4 and Note Max e-readers

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Renowned e-book maker Boox has announced the next iteration of its phone-size e-book reader, the Palma 2, alongside two other e-paper note-taking devices: Note Air4 and Boox Note Max.

The Palma 2 has a few improvements. Specifically, the company has addressed the original’s drawbacks or laggy interface by adding a faster processor and running a newer version of Android — Android 13.

Boox Palma 2: specs, price and availability

The Boox Palma 2 is compact and has access to thousands of applications, making it an excellent alternative to Kindle and Kobo.

However, Palma 2 doesn’t bring many new features compared to the original.

It sports the same 6.13-inch 300ppi E Ink Carta 1200 screen as the original, still offering excellent clarity. The device comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Regarding the processor, Boox hasn’t shared any details on the new processor but has shared that the Palma 2 sports a “faster octa-core CPU,” hopefully making the new compact e-reader efficient and won’t have any lagging issues like the original.

In addition, Boox upgraded the Palma 2 software from Android 11 to Android 13, which is still a few generations behind, as Google recently rolled out Android 15. Still, it also means the Palma 2 will have newer features like improved copy and pasting.

Regarding the new upgrades, the Palma 2 sports a new fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button, which makes it easy to secure the device.

Previous rumors suggested that Boox wanted to eliminate cameras from its smartphone-sized e-readers. However, we are glad to learn that that was only the case for a Palma version limited to China.

Meanwhile, the Palma 2 sports the same 16MP rear camera with a flash like its predecessor, which, according to Boox, is useful for digitizing documents.

The new Boox Palma 2 is already available for pre-order in ivory white and deep cyan black for $279.99, which is the same price as the original.

However, it’s still more expensive than most premium e-readers, including the recently announced Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition.

Boox Note Air4 and Boox Note Max

Besides the Palma 2, Boox has also announced two new e-paper note-taking devices.

The first one is a 10.3-inch Note Air4 that sports the latest Kaleido 3 color Carta 1300 E Ink screen with better refresh rates, and an octa-core processor that Boox says makes the tablet 50 percent faster than the previous model, Note Air3 C.

The Boox Note Air4 is available for $499.99. It also runs Android 13 and sports a new “tablet-like UI,” making it easier to customize its home screen and organize apps.

Lastly, the Boox Note Max is a black-and-white style-capable tablet that sports a large 13.3-inch E Ink Carta 1300 display powered by a 2.8GHz octa-core CPU and is 4.6 millimeters thick.

Unfortunately, unlike Boox’s other two devices, the Boox Note Max will be available for pre-order in a few more weeks.

Do you like these new e-readers from Boox? Would you buy any? Tell us what you think below in the comments, or ping us on our Twitter or Facebook.

