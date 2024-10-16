Google rolls out Android 15 for Pixel phones

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google is now rolling out Android 15, which includes software improvements and new privacy features and security capabilities, for Pixel phones, tablets, and foldables. In a blog post, Google announced that it is finally coming to Pixel 6 and later devives as part of a series of Pixel feature updates.

The operating system wasn’t yet compatible with Pixel phones or other popular Android devices when it was first released last month through the Android Open Source Project. However, the wait for Android 15 is finally over for select Pixel series phone owners.

Android 15 rolls out for Pixel phones

With Android 15, Google has added a slew of new features. The update comes as part of the Pixel feature update for all Pixel 6 series and above devices, including the latest Pixel 9 series and foldable Google phones.

As for what’s new, Android 15 has a new AI-powered Theft Detection Lock feature that immediately locks your device if it detects an attempt to steal it.

Google is also introducing Remote Lock, a feature that allows you to lock your phone with another Android phone, your phone number, and a simple security check.

Image: Google

There is also a new Private Space feature, which protects critical apps such as banking and social media. When locked, these apps disappear from the app list, recent apps view, notifications, and settings, requiring additional verification to access them.

Android 15 also adds an option to pin and unpin the taskbar on foldable and tablets, giving you more control over the app’s access. If you routinely use certain apps side by side, you can now create an app pairing and access it from a single icon.

Besides this, Google is rolling out a fresh Pixel feature drop with the Android 15, including Night Sight for Instagram for improved low-light images and more controls for Audio Magic Eraser.

What do you think about Android 15? Do you have a compatible Pixel, and did you get the update on it? Tell us how your experience has been in the comments, down below, or feel free to connect with us via our Twitter or Facebook.

