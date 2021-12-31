Google pauses the Pixel 6 December update because people keep dropping calls

If you’ve been waiting for the first feature update for your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, you’ll have to continue waiting. Google has confirmed that the Pixel 6 December update has now been put on pause.

The pause is because multiple users have reported connectivity issues after getting the update earlier this month.

That’s unwelcome news for Google’s latest flagship devices, and for their users. Google confirmed that it is at fault for the connectivity issue, which leads to calls being dropped.

You can find the confirmation post copied below:

Hey Pixel Community,



The Pixel team paused the December software update to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices after some users reported calls were dropping or disconnecting. We have now identified a fix that will roll out in a software update by late January. This update will also include all the fixes and improvements that were originally planned in December. If you received the December software update on Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and are still experiencing mobile connectivity issues, you can revert to the previous software version using the Android Flash Tool (flash.android.com) and performing a factory reset. Please back up your phone before restoring to the previous software version. If you are not experiencing mobile connectivity issues, no action is required. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we roll out the fix.



Your Pixel Community Manager, Camille

Google has offered two options to fix the connectivity issues, but they are both terrible. One is to wait until Google sends out an update, which is tentatively scheduled for late January. Yes, that means a month of not being able to use your phone, as a phone.

The second option is even worse. Google says you can use the Android Flash Tool (flash.android.com), to put an older build of Android 12 back onto your device. While that will wipe out the update that broke your phone calls, it will also wipe all your data from the handset.

Google, if you’re reading this: be better. You could easily push out an OTA update that puts everyone’s device software back to the November update.

That would stop your users from having to limp along through all of January with a handset that can’t reliably call anyone. Forcing anyone to reflash their device should be the last option after you’ve exhausted every other avenue.

This is the latest in a string of issues for the Pixel 6 range since its launch. The in-screen fingerprint sensor was slow to read, and could even stop working if your battery died completely. The screen had a weird flickering issue when the handset was powered off, which Google scrambled to fix with an update.

Yes, the same update that’s breaking connectivity right now, so you’ll have to wait until January for the fix if your Pixel has the screen flicker issue. Then there was a conflict between Microsoft Teams and the Dialer on Pixel devices, that stopped 911 calls from going through.

