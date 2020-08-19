Can you delete trophies from your PlayStation profile?

One of the features of our hyper-connected world is being able to compare our performance to nearly anyone else on the planet. That could be social media metrics, LinkedIn accolades, or even the number of video games completed on your platform of choice.

Sony’s PlayStation takes that further, gamifying your gaming by adding trophies for in-game achievements, which can be bronze, silver, gold, or platinum. Yes, if you want to be the best of the best, you need platinum trophies, which are “ultra-rare” in Sony’s parlance as not many players have won them.

If you’re trophy hunting to fill your profile with platinum, you might not want to see those part-finished trophies at the same time. So, can you delete trophies from your PlayStation account?

Short answer: Yes

If you’ve got trophies with zero completion status on your otherwise all-Platinum trophy section, it’s easy to go hide them, if time-consuming. Select (Trophies) from the function screen, then select a game, and hit the OPTIONS button to bring up a menu that has [Delete] as an option. That’ll remove it from your trophy display. This only works for trophies with zero percentage completion though, so if they’re at any other percent you’re stuck with them until you convert them into Plats.

You could also go into Privacy Settings and stop anyone from seeing your trophy selection, a small act of rebellion against the constant need to compare to others in our daily life. Do that, be happy. Or don’t, and spend all your spare time and precious sleeping hours trying to Platinum all those fiendishly difficult games with hidden trophies. Your choice.

