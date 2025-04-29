Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

OpenAI is making it easier to shop using ChatGPT by upgrading how the chatbot handles web searches.

Before this update, people could ask ChatGPT for help finding products, but it wasn’t great at showing current prices or product images.

Now, ChatGPT will display results in a more helpful format, including product cards with pictures, prices, star ratings, and short descriptions.

This makes it much easier for people to quickly compare and choose between items.

These results aren’t based on ads or paid promotions. Instead, OpenAI works with partners to keep price and product information accurate, though it hasn’t said exactly who those partners are.

When users search for something like “best espresso machines under $200 for lattes and small spaces,” ChatGPT now gives clear suggestions with details and images.

You can click on a product to see even more info, such as where to buy it and reviews from sites like Amazon, Best Buy, and Reddit.

There’s also a button labeled “Ask about this,” which lets you ask ChatGPT specific questions about the product.

OpenAI says it designed this layout to look familiar, similar to what people might see on Google, so it’s easy to understand and navigate.

However, there are still some issues. In a test search for the not-yet-released Nintendo Switch 2, ChatGPT gave incorrect information to folks over at The Verge, mentioning that Nintendo’s store was already selling it and even showing a questionable $710 eBay listing.

This suggests that while the tool is helpful, you should always double-check the results, especially for products that are new or in high demand.

These new shopping features are being rolled out to all ChatGPT users, including both free and paid accounts.

The company also shared that ChatGPT’s search feature now includes better citations, trending searches, and an autocomplete function.

