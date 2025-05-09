Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

OpenAI is making its ChatGPT even more powerful by adding a new feature that helps developers better understand and work with code stored on GitHub.

This upgrade, still in its testing phase, allows users to ask ChatGPT deep questions about entire codebases and technical documents, like a supercharged coding assistant.

This new feature is part of ChatGPT’s deep research, a tool designed to dig into the web and other sources to build detailed reports on various topics.

Now, with the new GitHub connector, ChatGPT can also explore code repositories. That means developers can ask it things like: How does this code work?, How do I use this API?

ChatGPT can also help turn big product ideas into smaller tasks for engineers and even summarize how the code is organized.

This GitHub connector is being rolled out to users on ChatGPT’s Plus, Pro, and Team plans first.

Enterprise and education customers will get it soon. OpenAI says the tool will only access code that users already have permission to view, so private data should remain protected.

OpenAI isn’t alone in making AI tools more useful—other companies like Anthropic are also creating ways to link chatbots with real-world software and data.

OpenAI actually used to support plugins for this kind of work, but switched to a new system called GPTs for more flexibility.

Like all AI tools, ChatGPT can sometimes make mistakes or give incorrect answers, so it’s not a replacement for skilled developers. But OpenAI believes it can save time by helping users understand code faster.

Besides this, OpenAI is giving developers more options to customize its models. It introduced new “fine-tuning” tools to improve AI behavior for specific tasks.

These tools are now available for two of its newer models, including one designed for advanced reasoning.

To use these advanced tools, organizations now need to go through a verification process, which OpenAI says helps reduce misuse of its technology.

