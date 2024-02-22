Save $220 off the capable Yeedi Vac 2 to clean your floors for less

The Yeedi Vac 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo is currently on sale for $129.99, a significant markdown from its original retail price of $349.99.

Just picture it – relaxing on the couch, watching Netflix, while Yeedi cleans your floors for you while you keep $220 in your pocket. Can you see it?

So, as we said, the Yeedi Vac 2 is now available for $129.99, but you’ll have to make sure you include the on-page $70 coupon to get this number, so don’t forget to check that box.

+$70 COUPON Yeedi vac 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop $349.99 $199.99 The Yeedi Vac 2 won't just vacuum your floor, it will also mop them, thoroughly cleaning your home. It avoids obstacles, can be programmed to avoid carpets, and more. What We Like: Vacuums and mops the floors.

Can clean for close to two hours before needing a recharge,

Comes with large dust bin. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

This 2-in-1 device vacuums and mops simultaneously, leveraging a smart mopping system and a robust 3000Pa suction power to effectively clean wood, tile, laminate floors, carpets, and hard floors.

What sets the Yeedi Vac 2 apart is its advanced 3D obstacle avoidance technology, which detects and dodges everyday objects like shoes, pet bowls, and kids’ toys – a real game-changer for families with pets and children.

The device also features a smart, ultra-slim design that uses visual navigation technology to map your home layout and plan an efficient cleaning path for whole floor coverage.

You can customize your cleaning through the Yeedi app, adjusting vacuuming and water flow levels, selecting specific rooms for cleaning, and setting a cleaning sequence.

The Yeedi Vac 2 offers an extended 110-minute runtime, perfect for large homes. It recharges automatically when the battery runs low and resumes cleaning where it left off.

For an enhanced cleaning experience, you can upgrade to the Yeedi self-empty station (sold separately). This device locks away 60 days’ worth of dirt in a 2.5L dust bag, freeing you from frequent vacuuming.

This deeply slashed price on the Yeedi Vac 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo presents a fantastic opportunity for those seeking a convenient and advanced cleaning solution.

Don’t miss out on this deal! (and don’t forget about the on-page coupon for another $70 off)

+$70 COUPON Yeedi vac 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop $349.99 $199.99 The Yeedi Vac 2 won't just vacuum your floor, it will also mop them, thoroughly cleaning your home. It avoids obstacles, can be programmed to avoid carpets, and more. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news