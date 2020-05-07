Comedy Central, MTV, and a bunch of other Viacom channels are coming to YouTube TV

I’ve been subscribed to YouTube TV for quite a while now. It’s a great platform, but it’s not perfect. Thankfully, the company is working hard to get more content on the platform and today’s news shows us that.

Today, the company announced that it’s bringing a slew of Viacom channels to the platform this summer. This means channels like Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CMT, Paramount Network, TV Land, and VH1 will be available to watch for paying YouTube TV customers.

“We are thrilled to have reached an expanded agreement with YouTube TV that recognizes the full power of our newly combined portfolio as ViacomCBS,” Ray Hopkins, president of US networks distribution at ViacomCBS, said in a press release. “Google has been an excellent partner, and we look forward to bringing even more of our entertainment networks to YouTube TV subscribers for the first time.”

So here’s the real question: With all these new channels being added, does this mean YouTube TV will see a price hike? I mean, it only makes sense because YouTube has to pay Viacom for these rights. And back in 2018, when the service added Turner Network channels like TNT, TBS, CNN, truTV, Cartoon Network, and Adult Swim – prices went up. I guess we’ll have to wait a couple of months to see if this is the case.

Either way, getting these new channels added is a major win for paying subscribers like me. It’s still unclear when YouTube TV plans on adding these channels to the platform, but they’re telling us sometime in the summer, so we’re guessing just a few more weeks, but who knows.

Are you a subscriber? Are you excited for these channels to be added? Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

