You can now watch a bunch of PBS stations live on YouTube TV

When you think of PBS, chances are you think educational programming geared towards children and elderly folks. Other folks might think of it as one of the few television stations that remain on terrestrial stations. But now, PBS and its laundry list of edutainment-oriented shows are available to YouTube TV subscribers. There are over 100 PBS stations that will be ready to go.

The station being YouTube-ready marks a new chapter in the ongoing trend of cord-cutting. The prominent public broadcasting network is widely available, with two-thirds of TV sets being able to pick it up.

PBS’ Chief Digital and Marketing Officer Ira Rubenstein says that PBS viewers are looking to find “alternative ways” to watch the network’s shows. Rubenstein also says “YouTube TV recognizes public television’s unique structure” which is probably what solidified PBS joining the lineup.

PBS is now on YouTube TV, so anyone with the service can enjoy its library of informative content

YouTube TV’s Global Head of Partnerships, Lori Conkling is delighted to have the platform feature shows like Antiques Roadshow and Masterpiece Theater.

We are excited to partner with PBS on this unique partnership to further our commitment to providing a best-in-class experience for our users. PBS and PBS KIDS are highly requested channels by our users, and we’re thrilled to be able to add these to the YouTube TV lineup starting today.

It should be noted that YouTube TV will not be streaming new episodes of Sesame Street, arguably the most noteworthy show on the network. Instead, HBO Max will be broadcasting the newest episodes while YouTube TV will receive them at later dates.

