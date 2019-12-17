Tech Hangover
Tech Hangover: Google continues to be a horrible company to its employees
To be fair, I’d still work there if they gave me a job.
We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.
There’s a ton of tech news we weren’t able to cover throughout the day (hey, give us a break, we’re a small independent outfit), so to help you stay up to speed with everything we didn’t get to, we rounded up some of the biggest stories, which should help you keep up to date. Hence the tech hangover.
Here’s some tech news you probably missed out on today (and when we say you, we mean us, but also…you).
Google accused of firing another worker in union-busting drive
Wow, this is such a shitty move from Google.
Google stands accused of firing a fifth employee who was suspected of attempting to organize a labor union at the search giant. Kathryn Spiers, who worked on the Chrome security team, says that she was fired for adding a pop-up to an internal browser telling colleagues about their labor rights. Spiers says that the company has “overreacted in an egregious, illegal and discriminatory manner. – Engadget
Apple’s new Mac Pro is its most repairable device in years
Sadly, as it turns out, you can’t grate cheese with it.
iFixit has awarded Apple’s new Mac Pro a near-perfect 9 out of 10 score for repairability, dubbing the machine a “Fixmas miracle.” The repair specialists praised the computer for being easy to open, for having components that can be replaced without the need for any tools, and for even printing step numbers and diagrams directly onto components to aid with repairs. – The Verge
After Years Of Scandal, Facebook’s Unhealthy Obsession With Growth Persists
Facebook is the antichrist. Plain and simple.
Facebook’s growth at any cost mentality has birthed innumerable scandals over the past decade — election meddling, political discord, privacy invasion. Yet today, after repeated apologies and promises to do better, that mentality remains largely unchanged. BuzzFeed News has learned the company continues to evaluate and compensate product managers based mostly on their ability to grow its products, with little regard to the impact of those products on the world. – BuzzFeed News
Tim Cook’s Apple had a great decade but no new blockbusters
When Steve Jobs was at the helm of Apple, it was an exciting company. Now with Tim Cook, it’s just boring.
How do you replace a legend like Steve Jobs and, at the same time, adapt to the slow decline of your most important, most iconic product? Those were the twin challenges Apple faced in the 2010s. Under CEO Tim Cook, the company has found some answers and flourished financially, but it hasn’t been without a few wrong turns and big changes to the very nature of its business. – The Verge
We Tested Ring’s Security. It’s Awful
Ring lacks basic security features, making it easy for hackers to turn the company’s cameras against its customers. – Motherboard
And in just case you missed some of our stuff earlier, here’s what you may have missed:
- Dumpster divers are cleaning up on Amazon – How merchants are selling you garbage
- Santa Claws is an arcade crane machine that you can play over the internet for charity
- Amazon has the Xbox One S Digital Edition down to just $150 right now
- Score this JBL Link 300 Bluetooth speaker with Google Assistant for just $80 (normally $300)
- OnePlus has something big planned for CES – Could it be a folding phone?
- Sony’s new DualShock 4 controller attachment is a great idea, but man does it look ugly
- JBL made solar-powered headphones that offer “virtually unlimited” battery life
- Pokémon Sword & Shield: Competitive Guide Vol.2 – Effort Values and EXP
- Amazon still has third-generation Echo Dots up for grabs at $25
- FedEx is performing so poorly that Amazon is barring its sellers from using it for Prime deliveries
- Pokémon Sword & Shield: Competitive Guide Vol.1 – Introduction
- A recent Chrome update is misplacing data from your Android apps
- So, apparently, the next-gen Xbox Series X will just be called “Xbox”
- CamSoda launches the O-Seat so your Peloton ride is actually climatic
Notable Mentions
This WhatsApp bug could allow hackers to crash the app and delete group chats forever
Peter Thiel reportedly pushed Facebook not to vet fake political ads
Previous Hangovers…
- Tech Hangover: PewDiePie is taking a “break” from YouTube and apparently this is news
- Tech Hangover: Google has mapped a whole bunch of the world
- Tech Hangover: Facebook could be in some deep trouble