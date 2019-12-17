Tech Hangover: Google continues to be a horrible company to its employees

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

Google stands accused of firing a fifth employee who was suspected of attempting to organize a labor union at the search giant. Kathryn Spiers, who worked on the Chrome security team, says that she was fired for adding a pop-up to an internal browser telling colleagues about their labor rights. Spiers says that the company has “overreacted in an egregious, illegal and discriminatory manner. – Engadget

iFixit has awarded Apple’s new Mac Pro a near-perfect 9 out of 10 score for repairability, dubbing the machine a “Fixmas miracle.” The repair specialists praised the computer for being easy to open, for having components that can be replaced without the need for any tools, and for even printing step numbers and diagrams directly onto components to aid with repairs. – The Verge

Facebook’s growth at any cost mentality has birthed innumerable scandals over the past decade — election meddling, political discord, privacy invasion. Yet today, after repeated apologies and promises to do better, that mentality remains largely unchanged. BuzzFeed News has learned the company continues to evaluate and compensate product managers based mostly on their ability to grow its products, with little regard to the impact of those products on the world. – BuzzFeed News

How do you replace a legend like Steve Jobs and, at the same time, adapt to the slow decline of your most important, most iconic product? Those were the twin challenges Apple faced in the 2010s. Under CEO Tim Cook, the company has found some answers and flourished financially, but it hasn’t been without a few wrong turns and big changes to the very nature of its business. – The Verge

Ring lacks basic security features, making it easy for hackers to turn the company’s cameras against its customers. – Motherboard

This WhatsApp bug could allow hackers to crash the app and delete group chats forever

Peter Thiel reportedly pushed Facebook not to vet fake political ads

