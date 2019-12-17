Amazon still has third-generation Echo Dots up for grabs at $25

Ever since Black Friday, Amazon has had third-generation Echo Dots priced at just $25. Today, the price remains untouched. They normally sell for $50. So if you’re still working on your holiday shopping list, and if you need a quick idea on the cheap – consider the third-generation Echo Dot. They awesome great gifts.

These are great devices. They’re extremely helpful and useful when you really need them. A lot of us here at KnowTechie have at least one in our home and we can’t imagine life without it.

Scoring a new Echo Dot at just $25 is an insanely good deal and we wouldn’t think twice about passing this up. The newest Echo Dots are just $35 if you prefer to go down that route. We highly recommend scooping one up. Makes for a perfect holiday gift. Act fast tho, this may be the last time you see these at this price.

